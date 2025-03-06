AI-Powered Fanplayr Personal Shopper Revolutionizes Online eCommerce

New AI service allows businesses to offer an individualized Online Personal Shopper for every consumer

Fanplayr, a leader in e-commerce personalization, today announced the launch of its Personal Shopper feature, powered by Verada AI technology. This advanced solution uses AI and real-time actionable data to provide an Online Personal Shopper service to all users, thus creating a more personalized and tailored shopping experience that drives customer engagement and increases conversion rates.

Personal Shopper allows all businesses to offer an "Amazon-like" shopping experience, a level of personalization typically only available to very large enterprises. By integrating Verada AI-powered Personal Shopper, these businesses can now offer individualized personalized product recommendations, dynamic content, and tailored shopping experiences that engage customers in meaningful ways, helping them compete with larger players in the market.

A current Fanplayr client with a catalog of 200,000 product SKUs has already begun utilizing Personal Shopper to optimize user engagement. The client is particularly excited about leveraging the feature for retargeting via email and web push notifications, expecting it to enhance customer engagement and drive conversions.

"Personal Shopper allows us to connect with our customers on a more personal level, making the shopping experience more relevant to their individual needs," said the client. "We're eager to use it for retargeting strategies and anticipate it will significantly increase conversions."

Fanplayr's Personal Shopper is a key differentiator for the company, as it is the only solution on the market offering a similar feature powered by Verada AI. This makes it an essential tool for retailers looking to personalize the shopping experience and boost e-commerce success.

In addition to its growth in traditional retail, Fanplayr is making significant strides in the online grocery space. The company is in the final stages of securing a two-month Proof of Concept (POC) with a major grocery retailer site that attracts 1.8 million monthly visitors. This POC will demonstrate how Verada AI-powered Personal Shopper can drive engagement, improve personalization, and increase sales in the competitive online grocery market.

"Verada AI-powered Personal Shopper brings the in-store experience of a personal shopper-once reserved for a select group of high-end consumers-to the mass market of online shoppers. This is a significant advancement in AI-powered commerce," said Simon Yencken, co-founder and CEO of Fanplayr. "We're excited to introduce this feature, especially at a time when e-commerce personalization is more critical than ever to securing sales."

With Personal Shopper, Fanplayr continues to push the boundaries of e-commerce personalization, providing retailers with a powerful tool to enhance the shopping experience, increase customer loyalty, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about Fanplayr and the Verada AI-powered Personal Shopper feature, visit www.fanplayr.com.

Fanplayr is a global leader in first-party behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Buenos Aires, San Paolo, Mexico City, Milan, London, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo.

