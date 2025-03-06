Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy and Go Green Global Technologies Sign MOU to Explore Collaboration on Sonical Fuel Technology

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) and Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:GOGR) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic collaboration focused on the development, testing, and potential commercialization of Go Green's Sonical fuel technology.

The Sonical fuel technology is an innovative solution designed to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions across various industrial and commercial applications. By leveraging Camber Energy's expertise in power solutions and Go Green Global Technologies' cutting-edge advancements in clean fuel innovation, both companies aim to assess the feasibility of integrating and scaling the Sonical technology for widespread adoption.

"We are excited to enter into this MOU with Go Green Global Technologies to evaluate the potential of Sonical fuel technology," said James Doris, President and CEO of Camber Energy. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to exploring innovative, sustainable and pragmatic energy solutions that can produce measurable efficiencies for end users."

Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer of Go Green Global Technologies Corp., added, "Collaborating with Camber Energy presents an exciting opportunity to advance the development of our proprietary fuel technology. We look forward to working together to assess the viability and commercial potential of Sonical technology in the energy sector."

Under the terms of the MOU, both companies expressed an intent to conduct joint evaluations, including technical assessments, market analysis, and potential pilot projects, to evaluate a viable pathway for integrating Sonical fuel technology into Camber Energy's strategic initiatives.

Further details regarding the collaboration will be announced as the evaluation progresses.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through subsidiaries, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a patented, proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent pending, proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Broken Conductor Protection Systems. Camber also holds, through a subsidiary, an exclusive license in Canada to a patented clean energy & carbon-capture system.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ("Go Green") provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel efficiency enhancement, Go Green provides global solutions for a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since its inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.gogreen-tech.org

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

