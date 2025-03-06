DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Showcase DevOps Automation at Fintech Meetup 2025

DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, is sponsoring Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas, March 10-13 at the Venetian. Attendees can connect with DuploCloud at the event to learn more about how its low-code/no-code platform accelerates cloud deployment, reduces operational complexity, and ensures compliance for financial technology firms.

DuploCloud enables fintech companies to deploy and manage secure cloud infrastructure effortlessly, helping them meet PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO, and other critical financial security standards.

Attendees will see firsthand how DuploCloud:

Automates Compliance & Security - Prebuilt security controls ensure regulatory compliance with PCI, SOC 2, and other financial industry standards.

Accelerates Time to Market - Developers can provision fully compliant cloud environments in minutes instead of weeks.

Enhances DevOps Efficiency - A low-code approach enables engineering teams to focus on product innovation rather than infrastructure management.

Supports Multi-Cloud & Kubernetes - Seamlessly deploy workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud with built-in Kubernetes orchestration.

DuploCloud's team of experts will be on-site to provide live demonstrations and discuss how fintech companies can eliminate DevOps bottlenecks while improving security and scalability.

Book a meeting with DuploCloud at Fintech Meetup or schedule a virtual session via Zoom and explore how our DevOps automation platform empowers fintech innovators, visit https://lp.duplocloud.com/event/fintechmeetup/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

