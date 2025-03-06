Mature markets Brazil and Chile will account for 78% of total installations, with small-scale projects (From pv magazine LatAm In its latest report on the South American solar PV market, Wood Mackenzie has revealed that the region will add 160 GW of photovoltaic (DC) capacity between 2025 and 2034, driven by diversification efforts, growing energy demand and favorable system economics. Among the key findings in the report: mature markets Brazil and Chile will account for 78% of total regional installations. However, the South American solar PV market is expected to slow as those mature markets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...