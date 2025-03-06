Wirex Secures Registration as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider in Australia

SYDNEY, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, has officially obtained digital currency exchange designation in Australia which enables us to provide digital currency exchange services in the country. This milestone reinforces Wirex's commitment to regulatory compliance and security while expanding its services for Australian users.

The digital currency exchange registration ensures that Wirex meets Australian regulatory reporting requirements designed to help prevent financial crime, including money laundering and fraud. This reflects the company's ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance while making cryptocurrency more accessible to mainstream users.

Chet Shah, Global Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Wirex, commented: "Regulatory compliance is a cornerstone of Wirex's operations. Securing digital currency exchange registration in Australia underscores our commitment to fostering a safe and transparent digital finance ecosystem. As we continue expanding globally, we remain dedicated to working with regulators to balance innovation with strong consumer protection."

As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, regulatory frameworks play an increasingly important role in ensuring market stability and user protection. Wirex's registration enables the company to expand its services within a structured regulatory environment.

By aligning with Australia's financial compliance standards, Wirex aims to enhance the user experience, providing seamless crypto payments, secure digital asset management, and increased financial inclusion for Australian customers.

With digital currency exchange approval now in place, Wirex is set to enhance its offerings for the Australian market. The company remains committed to delivering innovative, secure, and user-friendly financial solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the digital payments space.

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

