Vitestro Unveils Aletta: The World's First Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device (ARPD)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, a pioneer in medical robotics, proudly reveals the name of its autonomous blood drawing device: Aletta, the first autonomous robotic device designed to perform automated blood draws with unparalleled precision and consistency.

Aletta is named in honor of Dr. Aletta Jacobs, a Dutch physician whose groundbreaking work reshaped modern healthcare. As the first female doctor in the Netherlands, Dr. Jacobs was a relentless advocate for medical advancement, accessibility, and patient well-being. Inspired by her vision, Aletta embodies these same values-trust, empathy, innovation, and collaboration-while paying tribute to Vitestro's Dutch heritage and its mission to advance phlebotomy worldwide.

"The name Aletta fosters a human connection with both healthcare professionals and patients-making Aletta more than just technology," says Brian Joseph, Co-Founder and Commercial Director at Vitestro. Patients and healthcare staff will interact with Aletta every day, and we want them to see her as an integral part of the phlebotomy team. By working alongside trained medical personnel, Aletta enhances precision and efficiency, ensuring a seamless experience and the highest quality of care for every patient."

Aletta is the first and only Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device (ARPD), a unique technology descriptor that establishes a new category of medical robotics dedicated to optimizing blood collection. As the exclusive ARPD, Aletta sets the global industry standard for automated venous blood draws-enhancing clinical precision, safety, efficiency, and patient experience. By automating routine blood draws, Aletta enables phlebotomists and nurses to dedicate more time to patient care while addressing critical healthcare staffing shortages, which are expected to worsen in the coming years.

Aletta's advanced capabilities include:

Innovation : AI-powered Doppler ultrasound and imaging technology for precise vein identification

: AI-powered Doppler ultrasound and imaging technology for precise vein identification Precision : Robotic-controlled needle insertion for consistent, accurate blood draws

: Robotic-controlled needle insertion for consistent, accurate blood draws Automation : Fully automated blood collection to reduce variability and human dependence

: Fully automated blood collection to reduce variability and human dependence Integration : Seamlessly fits into hospital and laboratory workflows, increasing efficiency, patient throughput, and workforce capacity

: Seamlessly fits into hospital and laboratory workflows, increasing efficiency, patient throughput, and workforce capacity Patient Safety and Experience: Clinically validated safety and comfort in over 4,000 patients, with pain levels comparable to or lower than manual blood draws

Following its CE-marking and initial commercial launch in Europe, Vitestro is preparing for broader adoption of Aletta across hospitals and laboratories throughout the region. The company is also working towards U.S. regulatory approval and conducting a U.S.-based multi-center clinical trial in collaboration with leading academic medical centers and healthcare systems. As demand for autonomous blood collection increases, Vitestro aims to establish ARPD technology as the new global standard of care-expanding access to high-quality diagnostics while improving the patient experience.

"With Aletta, Vitestro is shaping the future of blood collection-where human expertise and robotic precision work together to advance healthcare while preserving the human touch."

About Vitestro

Vitestro is a global leader in medical robotics, headquartered in the Netherlands, with deep expertise in engineering, robotics, and commercialization in both the U.S. and international markets. The company has developed and launched the world's first and only CE-marked Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device (ARPD), setting a new benchmark for diagnostic venous blood sampling. By integrating advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and imaging technology, Vitestro delivers greater precision, efficiency, and an improved patient experience. While Aletta has not yet received FDA approval, Vitestro is actively preparing for U.S. regulatory approval and global expansion.

