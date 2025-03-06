Smarter Policing with AI: Former NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan Joins METIS Intelligence to Drive Innovation & Expansion in North America

Bringing Decades of Law Enforcement Leadership to the Cutting Edge of AI in Public Safety

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METIS Intelligence, a global leader in AI-driven intelligence solutions for law enforcement, public safety, and national security agencies, is proud to announce the appointment of Terrence A. Monahan to its Advisory Board.

As the former Chief of Department of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and a seasoned security consultant, Monahan will play a key role in guiding METIS's North American expansion and advancing AI-driven policing initiatives.

Revolutionizing Policing with Next-Generation AI

With the evolving challenges in modern policing agencies are turning to AI-powered cognitive automation and big-data analytics to fight crime and enhance decision-making. Monahan, renowned for his innovative leadership in law enforcement, sees METIS Intelligence as a game-changer in the field.

"Policing must continuously evolve to stay ahead of emerging threats. METIS Intelligence is leading the way with AI-powered augmented intelligence that enhances officer safety, improves investigations, and enables real-time crime prevention," said Chief Monahan. "I'm excited to help METIS Intelligence bring these cutting-edge solutions to agencies worldwide."

Decades of Leadership & Real-World Impact

Currently the CEO of Monahan Consulting, LLC, Monahan advises public and private organizations on cryptocurrency investigations, security strategies, and event planning. His global consulting experience spans Thailand, Dubai, France, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Canada, and the U.S., where he has advised agencies on modern policing strategies and emerging technologies.

During his tenure at the NYPD, Monahan oversaw 36,000+ officers and 16,000 civilians, spearheading critical initiatives such as:

CompStat Innovation - A data-driven policing model that transformed crime prevention worldwide.

- A data-driven policing model that transformed crime prevention worldwide. Drone Program Deployment - Enhancing situational awareness for tactical operations.

- Enhancing situational awareness for tactical operations. COVID-19 Recovery Planning - Leading NYC's law enforcement response.

"Having worked as a federal agent alongside the NYPD for most of my career, I have seen firsthand Chief Monahan's vision and leadership, blending law enforcement expertise with forward looking technology," said Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange, EVP & Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for METIS IntelligenceNorth America. "His expertise in data-driven policing will be invaluable as METIS expands its AI-driven solutions across North America."

AI for a Safer Future

METIS Intelligence is democratizing AI for law enforcement and security professionals-providing affordable, scalable solutions that help agencies:

Detect and disrupt emerging threats and criminal activities .

. Solve more crimes, faster and more effectively.

Leverage big data for better decision-making.

Enhance officer safety and operational efficiency.

Improve crime prevention and prosecution success rates.

Strengthen community trust through transparency and accountability.

With Chief Monahan's leadership, METIS Intelligence is poised to scale its AI-powered intelligence solutions across North America and beyond.

Join the Future of AI-Powered Policing

