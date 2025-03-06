Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
Huawei Released the Installation Process and Construction Guidance for Passive Optical LAN White Paper

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei released the Installation Process and Construction Guidance for Passive Optical LAN white paper. This document standardizes the fiber to the office (FTTO) network construction process, aiming to improve the FTTO construction quality and promoting FTTO applications around the world.

Huawei Released the Installation Process and Construction Guidance for Passive Optical LAN White Paper

As digitalization picks up speed, the FTTO solution plays a key role in smart campus network construction thanks to its high bandwidth and low latency. By integrating with cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, and big data, FTTO can realize efficient data exchange and provide users with better network services. Currently, the entire industry is heavily investing in FTTO network construction, with new application scenarios continuously emerging.

In the education industry, FTTO can provide ultra-large bandwidth and stable connections to ensure teaching data transmission and multi-terminal access, facilitating teaching interaction. In the healthcare industry, FTTO can ensure real-time and accurate transmission of medical data, improving medical service efficiency. In the hotel industry, FTTO can carry multiple services, upgrade the bandwidth, save energy, reduce O&M costs, and improve guest experience. In the manufacturing industry, fiber to the machine, which is a variant of the FTTO solution, can be used to break transmission distance bottlenecks of traditional copper cables, avoid electromagnetic interference, and support device monitoring and data collection, improving the production and management quality.

The white paper aims to standardize FTTO networks design and construction, covering installation, test, acceptance, and O&M. To help related personnel better understand technical requirements, this white paper also describes the basic knowledge, architecture, and technical features of FTTO networks.

Project managers, technical personnel, construction personnel, construction supervisors, and contractors involved in FTTO network construction can refer to this white paper to efficiently build more standardized FTTO networks, thereby better utilizing FTTO network advantages in digital transformation, improving network performance, and laying a solid foundation for building a more intelligent digital society.

For more information, please visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/material/enterprise/9aa64882539e43d39b5db00d8b8f8609

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635588/Huawei_White_Paper.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-released-the-installation-process-and-construction-guidance-for-passive-optical-lan-white-paper-302394694.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
