Whirlpool Corporation's Aggressive Plan To Reduce Emissions in Operations

Did you know in 2003, Whirlpool Corporation was the first appliance manufacturer to set an emissions reduction target?

It's true! And we're on track to reach Net Zero emissions, scopes 1 and 2, in our plants and operations by 2030. We recognize that our innovative manufacturing processes require a lot of energy. And energy management is a key driver of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and a priority in our four-point plan.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As thelast-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

