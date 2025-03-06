Dotz Nano Limited to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summit on March 11, 2025

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ)(OTCQB:DTZZF, DTZNY), today announced that Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming Q1 Investor Summit Virtual on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. This exclusive event connects microcap companies with qualified investors looking for compelling investment opportunities.

About Dotz Nano

Dotz Nano Limited is a technology company developing innovative climate and industrial nano-technologies. Our primary focus is the advancement of carbon management technologies offering an efficient and sustainable approach, thereby supporting the shift towards a carbon-neutral future. At the heart of Dotz Nano's mission are groundbreaking carbon management solutions, which include direct air capture and point source capture. Our unique strategy integrates novel porous sorbents with advanced process designs, enabling low-cost carbon capture and removal applications. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Dotz is at the forefront of carbon management technologies, offering innovative and cost-effective solutions that play a crucial role in addressing climate change and promoting a sustainable future. To learn more about Dotz, please visit the website via the following link www.dotz.tech

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Meeting Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings (By Appointment)

Location: Issuer Direct Platform

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

