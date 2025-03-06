Anzeige
06.03.2025 15:50 Uhr
Cascale: The EU Omnibus Package: Challenges and Opportunities for Renewed Ambition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / In this latest blog, Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, Cascale's Senior Director of Public Affairs, explores how the EU Omnibus Package is transforming the policy landscape and its implications for Cascale members. Von Reitzenstein underscores Cascale's dedication to offering ongoing guidance and updates, as legislative changes continue to unfold, ensuring that members and policy stakeholders are well-informed and prepared for what's to come.

Read the full blog, titled: The EU Omnibus Package: Challenges and Opportunities for Renewed Ambition

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



