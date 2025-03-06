Cascale: The EU Omnibus Package: Challenges and Opportunities for Renewed Ambition

In this latest blog, Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, Cascale's Senior Director of Public Affairs, explores how the EU Omnibus Package is transforming the policy landscape and its implications for Cascale members. Von Reitzenstein underscores Cascale's dedication to offering ongoing guidance and updates, as legislative changes continue to unfold, ensuring that members and policy stakeholders are well-informed and prepared for what's to come.

Read the full blog, titled: The EU Omnibus Package: Challenges and Opportunities for Renewed Ambition

