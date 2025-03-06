Tandem Global: Innovative Green Infrastructure Solutions: A Blueprint for Biodiversity Sustainability and Community Well-Being

New White Paper from Tandem Global, Sponsored by DTE Energy

Tandem Global is offering a new white paper, Sustainable Green Infrastructure | Unlocking Business Value, Biodiversity Gains, and Community Benefits, for download today. This white paper is sponsored by DTE Energy.

Conventional urban and industrial infrastructure poses a threat to the environment and pollutes our precious resources. As urban centers and industrial sites continue to grow, it is imperative that we take steps in mitigating our impact on surrounding ecosystems. Corporations who own land and industrial sites can proactively uphold waterways, soil health, and air quality standards while sustaining productivity levels. By embracing innovative solutions and adopting sustainable practices, we can balance the relationship between industry and conservation while promoting a healthier, more enjoyable planet.

Green infrastructure projects provide creative solutions to many of these urban and industrial environmental challenges. In fact, many green infrastructure projects have already proven to be successful additions to company sites. The case studies featured in this white paper illustrate the co-benefits of green infrastructure by not only providing cost-effective access to critical infrastructure but also uplifting biodiversity and supporting community needs.

Featured case studies include:

BlueTriton Brands , Twin Creek Nature Area: Evart, Michigan, U.S.A

General Motors , Chevrolet Boulevard: São Jose, Brazil

MEG Energy , Christina Lake Regional Project: Alberta, Canada

Toyota North America , Ann Arbor Woodridge Campus: Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S.A

Wetland Studies and Solutions, Headquarters: Gainesville, Virginia, U.S.A

Sponsored by DTE Energy, this white paper features a foreword Shawn Patterson, Vice President of Environmental Management and Safety, DTE Energy. He states, "Nature-based solutions are the way of the future, and DTE is committed to doing the vital work of protecting our environment and our communities, while powering a cleaner tomorrow for all."

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. It connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

