Thumzup Media Corporation Surpasses 700 Advertisers, Signals Rapid Growth Trajectory

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, has surpassed 700 advertisers, achieving a CAGR of over 200%, highlighting its strong momentum in the $500 billion digital advertising market.

The rapid expansion emphasizes Thumzup's growing influence in digital advertising, driven by its proprietary AdTech platform and innovative approach to social media engagement. The Company's integration with Instagram Reels and X (formerly Twitter), which now command a colossal audience of over 535 million monthly active users, position Thumzup as a top choice for brands craving enhanced reach and impact.

"Our rapid growth to more than 700 advertisers up from around 200 this time last year is confirmation of the effectiveness of our disruptive advertising model," commented Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "We are maintaining growth of more than 200% CAGR. We are demonstrating that we can duplicate the success we had in launching in Los Angeles in our now second area of focus in South Florida and Miami. We are continuously growing and redefining how brands connect with consumers. By incentivizing engagement with direct cash rewards and harnessing a vast, untapped audience, we are delivering outsized value - and this is just the beginning."

In 2024, Thumzup also strengthened its financial position with a successful Nasdaq listing and an $8.2 million upsized public offering. The Company expanded its market footprint into key regions, including South Florida and Greater Los Angeles, further solidifying its national presence.

Further amplifying its financial edge, Thumzup deployed $2 million into Bitcoin, securing 19.106 BTC - a forward-thinking move that diversifies its assets and is a tangible reflection of its conviction in BTC.

With a proven ability to onboard advertisers efficiently and effectively, Thumzup's accelerating traction and strategic partnerships illustrate trust in the platform and its overall offerings. The Company's recent letter to shareholders from its CEO (available here) outlines a bold vision for 2025, spotlighting its infrastructure and untapped revenue streams.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

