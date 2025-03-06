Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- GMV for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 18.4% year over year to RMB6,546.6 million (US $896.9 million) from RMB5,530.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. It has increased on a year-over-year basis for four straight quarters.
- Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 617.9% year over year to RMB116.7 million (US$16.0 million), the ninth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB91.6 million (US$12.5 million), the fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, compared with a net loss of RMB4.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million), the sixth consecutive quarter of net operating cash inflow.
Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the ninth consecutive quarter and GAAP profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter. Additionally, we have recorded positive year-over-year revenue growth for four straight quarters. The rapid performance growth is mainly fueled by the increasing user penetration rate, improved user conversion rates, higher user ARPU. We also accelerated the development of our forward warehouse network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai regions. Over the past year, we have developed a variety of products, including our popular crabs and Dingdong's customized pumpkin raw milk. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our mission of creating high-quality products that are also reasonably priced. Better products, better service to the clients are our mission and original aspiration."
Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the fourth quarter of 2024, our revenue reached 5.91 billion RMB, an increase of 18.3% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, GMV totaled 6.55 billion RMB, an 18.4% year-over-year rise. Non-GAAP net profit margin was 2%, resulting in a net profit of 116.7 million RMB. GAAP net profit margin was 1.6%, which amounted to a net profit of 91.6 million RMB. Additionally, the operating net cash inflow was 190.9 million RMB, resulting in positive net inflow for six consecutive quarters. Through high-quality growth and sustained profitability, Dingdong will continue to tackle challenging tasks with a pragmatic approach, aiming to satisfy consumers with excellent products and services while establishing our own differentiated path through stable quality and supply capabilities."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB5,905.0 million (US$809.0million) compared with total revenues of RMB4,993.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, increased by 18.3% year over year, primarily attributed to the increased numbers of transacting users, improved user conversion rates, higher user ARPU, increased frequency of monthly purchases and expanding our station network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai this year.
- Product Revenues were RMB5,822.5 million (US$797.7 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,922.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
- Service Revenues were RMB82.5 million (US$11.3 million) compared with service revenues of RMB71.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,848.0 million (US$801.2 million) compared with RMB5,029.8 million in the same quarter of 2023, with a detailed breakdown as below:
- Cost of goods sold was RMB4,120.8 million (US$564.5 million), an increase of 18.8% from RMB3,467.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 69.8% from 69.4% in the same quarter of 2023.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,278.9 million (US$175.2 million), an increase of 9.1% from RMB1,171.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 21.7% from 23.5% in the same quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to the increased order volume boosted operational efficiency. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of 2023, which will continue to improve their operation efficiency this year.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB137.5 million (US$18.8 million), an increase of 30.8% from RMB105.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 2.3% from 2.1% in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending on sales and marketing activities and more sale and marketing staffs.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB109.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 16.4% from RMB93.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase of professional service fees.
- Product development expenses were RMB201.6 million (US$27.6 million), a slightly increase of 5.4% from RMB191.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.
Income from operations was RMB61.5 million (US$8.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB21.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure for income from operations that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB86.6 million (US$11.9 million), compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB1.2 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Net income was RMB91.6 million (US$12.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB4.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Net margin was 1.6% compared with negative 0.1% in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB116.7 million (US$16.0 million), increased by 617.9% year over year, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 2.0% compared with 0.3% in the same quarter of 2023.
Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with net loss per share of RMB0.02 and RMB0.02 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.33 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.04 and RMB0.04 in the same quarter of 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,452.2 million (US$609.9 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB5,309.7 million as of December 31, 2023. We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB2.85 billion, a net increase for the sixth consecutive quarter.
Guidance
The Company is looking to sustain year-over-year growth in scale and achieve non-GAAP profits in the first quarter of 2025.
Conference Call
About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,209,225
887,427
121,577
Restricted cash
480
2,788
382
Short-term investments
4,099,977
3,561,977
487,989
Accounts receivable, net
107,879
125,896
17,248
Inventories, net
471,872
553,601
75,843
Advance to suppliers
73,732
62,730
8,594
Prepayments and other current assets
187,486
170,753
23,393
Total current assets
6,150,651
5,365,172
735,026
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
189,084
176,290
24,152
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,262,134
1,464,791
200,676
Other non-current assets
96,687
111,395
15,260
Total non-current assets
1,547,905
1,752,476
240,088
TOTAL ASSETS
7,698,556
7,117,648
975,114
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,422,183
1,660,472
227,484
Customer advances and deferred revenue
240,280
279,276
38,261
Accrued expenses and other current
656,408
767,082
105,090
Salary and welfare payable
233,073
317,152
43,450
Operating lease liabilities, current
653,529
640,245
87,713
Short-term borrowings
3,300,214
1,606,253
220,056
Total current liabilities
6,505,687
5,270,480
722,054
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
568,039
780,036
106,864
Other non-current liabilities
126,206
143,118
19,607
Total non-current liabilities
694,245
923,154
126,471
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7,199,932
6,193,634
848,525
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
As of
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Mezzanine Equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
116,090
125,403
17,180
TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY
116,090
125,403
17,180
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
4
4
1
Additional paid-in capital
14,061,991
14,181,030
1,942,793
Treasury stock
(20,666)
(51,176)
(7,011)
Accumulated deficit
(13,679,964)
(13,384,881)
(1,833,721)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
21,169
53,634
7,347
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
382,534
798,611
109,409
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
7,698,556
7,117,648
975,114
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Product revenues
4,922,419
5,822,527
797,683
Service revenues
71,035
82,495
11,302
Total revenues
4,993,454
5,905,022
808,985
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
(3,467,818)
(4,120,793)
(564,546)
Fulfillment expenses
(1,171,734)
(1,278,904)
(175,209)
Sales and marketing expenses
(105,168)
(137,513)
(18,839)
Product development expenses
(191,218)
(201,632)
(27,623)
General and administrative expenses
(93,850)
(109,195)
(14,961)
Total operating costs and expenses
(5,029,788)
(5,848,037)
(801,178)
Other operating income, net
14,452
4,534
621
(Loss) /income from operations
(21,882)
61,519
8,428
Interest income
42,292
37,879
5,189
Interest expenses
(21,241)
(6,852)
(939)
Other (expenses)/income, net
(724)
2,875
394
(Loss)/Income before income tax
(1,555)
95,421
13,072
Income tax expenses
(2,833)
(3,830)
(524)
Net (loss)/income
(4,388)
91,591
12,548
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,230)
(2,409)
(330)
Net (loss) /income attributable to ordinary
(6,618)
89,182
12,218
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(CONTINUED)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Net (loss) /income per Class A and Class B ordinary
Basic
(0.02)
0.27
0.04
Diluted
(0.02)
0.26
0.04
Shares used in net (loss) /income per Class A and
Basic
324,976,237
324,500,919
324,500,919
Diluted
324,976,237
337,933,639
337,933,639
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(26,288)
55,517
7,606
Comprehensive (loss) /income
(30,676)
147,108
20,154
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,231)
(2,409)
(330)
Comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to
(32,907)
144,699
19,824
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities
119,835
190,878
26,150
Net cash generated/(used in) investing activities
186,761
(158,850)
(21,762)
Net cash used in financing activities
(393,781)
(49,678)
(6,806)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(818)
3,425
469
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and
(88,003)
(14,225)
(1,949)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,297,708
904,440
123,908
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
1,209,705
890,215
121,959
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Loss) /income from operations
(21,882)
61,519
8,428
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
20,639
25,073
3,434
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(1,243)
86,592
11,862
Operating margin
(0.4 %)
1.1 %
1.1 %
Add: share-based compensation expenses
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
0.0 %
1.5 %
1.5 %
Net (loss)/income
(4,388)
91,591
12,548
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
20,639
25,073
3,434
Non-GAAP net income
16,251
116,664
15,982
Net (loss)/income margin
(0.1 %)
1.6 %
1.6 %
Add: share-based compensation expenses
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
Non-GAAP net income margin
0.3 %
2.0 %
2.0 %
Net (loss) /income attributable to ordinary shareholders
(6,618)
89,182
12,218
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
20,639
25,073
3,434
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary
14,021
114,255
15,652
Net (loss) /income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
Basic
(0.02)
0.27
0.04
Diluted
(0.02)
0.26
0.04
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Basic
0.06
0.08
0.01
Diluted
0.06
0.07
0.01
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B
Basic
0.04
0.35
0.05
Diluted
0.04
0.33
0.05
(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Fulfillment expenses
3,551
4,148
568
Sales and marketing expenses
(341)
1,520
208
Product development expenses
12,361
12,468
1,708
General and administrative expenses
5,068
6,937
950
Total
20,639
25,073
3,434
SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited