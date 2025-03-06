Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

GMV for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 18.4% year over year to RMB6,546.6 million (US $896.9 million) from RMB5,530.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. It has increased on a year-over-year basis for four straight quarters.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 617.9% year over year to RMB116.7 million (US$16.0 million), the ninth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB91.6 million (US$12.5 million), the fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, compared with a net loss of RMB4.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million), the sixth consecutive quarter of net operating cash inflow.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the ninth consecutive quarter and GAAP profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter. Additionally, we have recorded positive year-over-year revenue growth for four straight quarters. The rapid performance growth is mainly fueled by the increasing user penetration rate, improved user conversion rates, higher user ARPU. We also accelerated the development of our forward warehouse network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai regions. Over the past year, we have developed a variety of products, including our popular crabs and Dingdong's customized pumpkin raw milk. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our mission of creating high-quality products that are also reasonably priced. Better products, better service to the clients are our mission and original aspiration."

Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the fourth quarter of 2024, our revenue reached 5.91 billion RMB, an increase of 18.3% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, GMV totaled 6.55 billion RMB, an 18.4% year-over-year rise. Non-GAAP net profit margin was 2%, resulting in a net profit of 116.7 million RMB. GAAP net profit margin was 1.6%, which amounted to a net profit of 91.6 million RMB. Additionally, the operating net cash inflow was 190.9 million RMB, resulting in positive net inflow for six consecutive quarters. Through high-quality growth and sustained profitability, Dingdong will continue to tackle challenging tasks with a pragmatic approach, aiming to satisfy consumers with excellent products and services while establishing our own differentiated path through stable quality and supply capabilities."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB5,905.0 million (US$809.0million) compared with total revenues of RMB4,993.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, increased by 18.3% year over year, primarily attributed to the increased numbers of transacting users, improved user conversion rates, higher user ARPU, increased frequency of monthly purchases and expanding our station network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai this year.

Product Revenues were RMB5,822.5 million (US$797.7 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,922.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

were RMB5,822.5 million (US$797.7 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,922.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Service Revenues were RMB82.5 million (US$11.3 million) compared with service revenues of RMB71.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,848.0 million (US$801.2 million) compared with RMB5,029.8 million in the same quarter of 2023, with a detailed breakdown as below:

Cost of goods sold was RMB4,120.8 million (US$564.5 million), an increase of 18.8% from RMB3,467.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 69.8% from 69.4% in the same quarter of 2023.

was RMB4,120.8 million (US$564.5 million), an increase of 18.8% from RMB3,467.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 69.8% from 69.4% in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,278.9 million (US$175.2 million), an increase of 9.1% from RMB1,171.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 21.7% from 23.5% in the same quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to the increased order volume boosted operational efficiency. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of 2023, which will continue to improve their operation efficiency this year.

were RMB1,278.9 million (US$175.2 million), an increase of 9.1% from RMB1,171.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 21.7% from 23.5% in the same quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to the increased order volume boosted operational efficiency. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of 2023, which will continue to improve their operation efficiency this year. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB137.5 million (US$18.8 million), an increase of 30.8% from RMB105.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 2.3% from 2.1% in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending on sales and marketing activities and more sale and marketing staffs.

were RMB137.5 million (US$18.8 million), an increase of 30.8% from RMB105.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 2.3% from 2.1% in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending on sales and marketing activities and more sale and marketing staffs. General and administrative expenses were RMB109.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 16.4% from RMB93.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase of professional service fees.

were RMB109.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 16.4% from RMB93.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase of professional service fees. Product development expenses were RMB201.6 million (US$27.6 million), a slightly increase of 5.4% from RMB191.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.

Income from operations was RMB61.5 million (US$8.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB21.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure for income from operations that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB86.6 million (US$11.9 million), compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB1.2 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB91.6 million (US$12.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB4.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Net margin was 1.6% compared with negative 0.1% in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB116.7 million (US$16.0 million), increased by 617.9% year over year, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 2.0% compared with 0.3% in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with net loss per share of RMB0.02 and RMB0.02 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.33 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.04 and RMB0.04 in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,452.2 million (US$609.9 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB5,309.7 million as of December 31, 2023. We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB2.85 billion, a net increase for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Guidance

The Company is looking to sustain year-over-year growth in scale and achieve non-GAAP profits in the first quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







As of







December 31,

2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



1,209,225



887,427



121,577

Restricted cash



480



2,788



382

Short-term investments



4,099,977



3,561,977



487,989

Accounts receivable, net



107,879



125,896



17,248

Inventories, net



471,872



553,601



75,843

Advance to suppliers



73,732



62,730



8,594

Prepayments and other current assets



187,486



170,753



23,393

Total current assets



6,150,651



5,365,172



735,026























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



189,084



176,290



24,152

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,262,134



1,464,791



200,676

Other non-current assets



96,687



111,395



15,260

Total non-current assets



1,547,905



1,752,476



240,088























TOTAL ASSETS



7,698,556



7,117,648



975,114























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



1,422,183



1,660,472



227,484

Customer advances and deferred revenue



240,280



279,276



38,261

Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities



656,408



767,082



105,090

Salary and welfare payable



233,073



317,152



43,450

Operating lease liabilities, current



653,529



640,245



87,713

Short-term borrowings



3,300,214



1,606,253



220,056

Total current liabilities



6,505,687



5,270,480



722,054























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



568,039



780,036



106,864

Other non-current liabilities



126,206



143,118



19,607

Total non-current liabilities



694,245



923,154



126,471























TOTAL LIABILITIES



7,199,932



6,193,634



848,525



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)















As of







December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



116,090



125,403



17,180























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



116,090



125,403



17,180























Shareholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



14,061,991



14,181,030



1,942,793

Treasury stock



(20,666)



(51,176)



(7,011)

Accumulated deficit



(13,679,964)



(13,384,881)



(1,833,721)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



21,169



53,634



7,347























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



382,534



798,611



109,409























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,698,556



7,117,648



975,114

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)















For the three months ended December 31,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



4,922,419



5,822,527



797,683

Service revenues



71,035



82,495



11,302













































Total revenues



4,993,454



5,905,022



808,985













































Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,467,818)



(4,120,793)



(564,546)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,171,734)



(1,278,904)



(175,209)

Sales and marketing expenses



(105,168)



(137,513)



(18,839)

Product development expenses



(191,218)



(201,632)



(27,623)

General and administrative expenses



(93,850)



(109,195)



(14,961)























Total operating costs and expenses



(5,029,788)



(5,848,037)



(801,178)













































Other operating income, net



14,452



4,534



621

(Loss) /income from operations



(21,882)



61,519



8,428

Interest income



42,292



37,879



5,189

Interest expenses



(21,241)



(6,852)



(939)

Other (expenses)/income, net



(724)



2,875



394























(Loss)/Income before income tax



(1,555)



95,421



13,072

Income tax expenses



(2,833)



(3,830)



(524)

Net (loss)/income



(4,388)



91,591



12,548

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,230)



(2,409)



(330)

Net (loss) /income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(6,618)



89,182



12,218



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





























For the three months ended December 31,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net (loss) /income per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:



















Basic



(0.02)



0.27



0.04

Diluted



(0.02)



0.26



0.04

Shares used in net (loss) /income per Class A and

Class B ordinary share computation:



















Basic



324,976,237



324,500,919



324,500,919

Diluted



324,976,237



337,933,639



337,933,639

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(26,288)



55,517



7,606

Comprehensive (loss) /income



(30,676)



147,108



20,154

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,231)



(2,409)



(330)

Comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to

ordinary shareholders



(32,907)



144,699



19,824

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



























For the three months ended December 31,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash generated from operating activities



119,835



190,878



26,150























Net cash generated/(used in) investing activities



186,761



(158,850)



(21,762)























Net cash used in financing activities



(393,781)



(49,678)



(6,806)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



(818)



3,425



469

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash



(88,003)



(14,225)



(1,949)























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



1,297,708



904,440



123,908

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period



1,209,705



890,215



121,959

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

December 31,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

(Loss) /income from operations



(21,882)



61,519



8,428

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



20,639



25,073



3,434























Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations



(1,243)



86,592



11,862













































Operating margin



(0.4 %)



1.1 %



1.1 %

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.4 %



0.4 %



0.4 %

Non-GAAP operating margin



0.0 %



1.5 %



1.5 %























Net (loss)/income



(4,388)



91,591



12,548

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



20,639



25,073



3,434























Non-GAAP net income



16,251



116,664



15,982













































Net (loss)/income margin



(0.1 %)



1.6 %



1.6 %

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.4 %



0.4 %



0.4 %

Non-GAAP net income margin



0.3 %



2.0 %



2.0 %























Net (loss) /income attributable to ordinary shareholders



(6,618)



89,182



12,218























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



20,639



25,073



3,434























Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



14,021



114,255



15,652























Net (loss) /income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic



(0.02)



0.27



0.04

Diluted



(0.02)



0.26



0.04

Add: share-based compensation expenses



















Basic



0.06



0.08



0.01

Diluted



0.06



0.07



0.01

Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:









































Basic



0.04



0.35



0.05

Diluted



0.04



0.33



0.05





(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:











For the three months ended

December 31,







2023





2024



2024







RMB





RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

























Fulfillment expenses



3,551





4,148



568

Sales and marketing expenses



(341)





1,520



208

Product development expenses



12,361





12,468



1,708

General and administrative expenses



5,068





6,937



950

























Total



20,639





25,073



3,434



























