Electra Battery Materials Corporation Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra" or the "Company") announces an agreement with the holders of its senior secured debt that enhances the Company's financial flexibility. Under this agreement, lenders have agreed to defer all interest payments until February 15, 2027, allowing Electra to invest its capital towards completing its cobalt refinery rather than debt servicing.

The agreement, entered into on March 5, 2025, covers all outstanding 8.99% senior secured convertible notes (the "2028 Notes") and 12% senior secured convertible notes (the "2027 Notes"), collectively referred to as the "Notes". As consideration for this deferral, Electra will pay additional interest of 2.25% per annum on the 2028 Notes and 2.5% per annum on the 2027 Notes, calculated on the principal amounts of the Notes. All deferred interest, including deferred amounts of additional interest, will accrue interest at the applicable stated rate of interest borne by the applicable series of Notes. All deferred interest (including all interest thereon) will become payable immediately if an event of default occurs under the applicable note indenture prior to February 15, 2027.

"We appreciate the support and flexibility of our noteholders in this matter, which provides Electra with financial latitude as we continue to focus on our strategic initiatives. This agreement reflects a constructive partnership with our stakeholders and reinforces our commitment to responsible capital management," said Marty Rendall, Electra's CFO.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a leader in advancing North America's critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra's strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

