CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Progress in Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial by Executing an Agreement with Contract Research Organization CellCarta to Manage Translational Assays

Company continues toward the initiation of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial in AML for CER-1236

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) ("CERo" or the "Company") an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces the execution of an agreement with contract research organization (CRO) CellCarta to manage translational assays for the Company's upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This is important progress as the Company prepares to enroll patients in the trial, as CellCarta will be responsible for key data elements, including pharmacokinetics, cytokine secretion, and target detection. The CRO will also support our clinical trial sites with sample kitting, shipment, and overall logistics to ensure clinical sample integrity is maintained during transport to testing sites.

CEO Chris Ehrlich commented, "We are diligently working toward enrolling patients in our Phase 1 clinical trial and each new milestones brings us closer to that event. The collection of samples and testing their chemistry is an essential aspect of the clinical trial process in liquid tumors, as they provide key data readouts beyond the safety data in a Phase 1 trial. Further, we are collaborating with multiple additional organizations to ensure that all aspects of the trial, down to logistics and transportation of samples, are in place and ready for execution. Combined with our ongoing work in solid tumors, which we expect to report on in the near term, and the careful management of our resources, we remain optimistic about the progress of CERo Therapeutics and look forward to continuing regular communication."

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body's full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells ("CER-T"). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR-T") cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.

