InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital Raises First Quarter Outlook

WILMINGTON, Del., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that that it has signed a new multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty bearing license agreement with a major Chinese smartphone vendor and has raised its outlook for first quarter 2025.

"We continue to execute according to our growth strategy and added a major Chinese smartphone vendor as a new customer. We now have seven of the ten largest smartphone vendors and almost 80% of the entire global smartphone market under license," commented CEO Liren Chen. "As a result, we have increased our outlook for the first quarter. Our revised first quarter outlook includes an increase of annualized recurring revenue (ARR)1 by $40 million to approximately $500 million. This new agreement is a further demonstration of the value of our technology and the increasing momentum of our business."

Near-Term Outlook

The table below presents the company's current and prior outlook for first quarter 2025. The outlook covers existing licenses signed as of the time of this release and does not include any new agreements or arbitration results that we may sign or receive over the balance of the first quarter.

First Quarter 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Current Prior Revenue $202 - $206 $112 - $116 Adjusted EBITDA3 $143 - $150 $53 - $60 Diluted EPS2 $2.78 - $2.99 $0.58 - $0.79 Non-GAAP EPS4 $3.66 - $3.90 $1.19 - $1.42

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) our ability to expand our revenue opportunities by entering into licensing arrangements with video streaming and other cloud-based service providers; (iii) the resolution of current legal proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, and changes in the schedules or costs associated therewith; (iv) our ability to identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) our continued ability to develop new technologies and secure new patents, including the risk of unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies; (viii) our continued leadership within standards and industry groups and our ability to ensure our inventions become standardized; (ix) risks associated with our capital allocation strategies, including risks associated with our planned dividend payments and share repurchases; (x) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other U.S. and non-U.S. tax laws; (xi) the timing and impact of potential regulatory, administrative and legislative matters; (xii) U.S./China trade and/or national security tensions; (xiii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiv) our ability to retain and hire key personnel; (xv) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (xvi) the potential effects that macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xvii) operational risks, including cybersecurity events, external hazards, human failures or other difficulties with our information technology systems that could disrupt our business or result in the loss of critical and confidential information and/or increased costs; (xviii) impacts from acts of terrorism, war or political or civil unrest, or any responses thereto, in the United States or elsewhere; (xix) changes in our business strategy; and (xx) risks related to any new accounting standards or our assumptions and application of relevant accounting standards, including with respect to revenue recognition. We undertake no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

Footnotes

1 Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines ARR as three months ended recurring revenue multiplied by four to annualize to a full four quarters. This non-GAAP financial measure used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

2 Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated. Net income margin is net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. over total revenues.

3 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provide investors with important insight into the company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to InterDigital Inc. plus net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax (provision) benefit, other income (expense) & interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA over total revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of these financial measures, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

4 Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP EPS, and Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. plus share-based compensation, acquisition related amortization, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, impairment charges and one-time adjustments, losses on extinguishments of long-term debt, the related income tax effect of the preceding items, and adjustments to income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as Non-GAAP net income divided by Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares, which adjusts the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the dilutive effect of the company's convertible notes, offset by our hedging arrangements. InterDigital's computation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The presentation of these financial measures, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these metrics to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the first quarter included in this release:

First Quarter Outlook (in millions) Current Prior Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $94 - $101 $19 - $26 Income tax provision 20 5 Other income, net & interest expense - - Depreciation and amortization 18 18 Share-based compensation 11 11 Other items - - Adjusted EBITDA3 $143 - $150 $53 - $60

First Quarter Outlook (in millions, except for per share data) Current Prior Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $94 - $101 $19 - $26 Share-based compensation 11 11 Acquisition related amortization 9 9 Other operating items - - Other non-operating items - - Related income tax effect of above items (4) (4) Adjustments to income taxes - - Non-GAAP net income4 $110 - $117 $35 - $42 Weighted average dilutive shares - GAAP 33.8 33.0 Less: Dilutive impact of the Convertible Notes 3.8 3.5 Weighted average dilutive shares - Non-GAAP4 30.0 29.5 Diluted EPS2 $2.78 - $2.99 $0.58 - $0.79 Non-GAAP EPS4 $3.66 - $3.90 $1.19 - $1.42