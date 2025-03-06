Teladoc Health, Inc.: Teladoc Health Adds GLP-1 Self-Pay Option to Comprehensive Weight Care

PURCHASE, NY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) today announced a pharmacy integration agreement with Eli Lilly's LillyDirect pharmacy partner, Gifthealth, which will help streamline access to FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) for Teladoc Health members enrolled in its Comprehensive Weight Care Program. This option will help members without insurance coverage for GLP-1s for obesity have more seamless access to affordable, safe, and effective medicine.

LillyDirect is Eli Lilly and Company's direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform. Eligible Teladoc Health members, if prescribed Zepbound® by their Teladoc Health provider for an on-label indication, can have single-use Zepbound® vials delivered directly to their home. Teladoc Health's Comprehensive Weight Care and Primary360 teams will have full visibility into each stage of the patient's Zepbound® fulfillment journey-from dispensing to shipping to delivery to refills.

"At Teladoc Health, we are dedicated to expanding access to clinically responsible, evidence-based care," said Kelly Bliss, President, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. "We provide the integrated support necessary for patient safety and sustainable health outcomes. By integrating with LillyDirect, we are reducing barriers to high-quality care and helping our members afford transformative FDA-approved treatments while avoiding the potential risks of compounded medications recently offered by others."

In addition to clinically appropriate medication access, members enrolled in the Teladoc Health Comprehensive Weight Care Program have multi-disciplinary, evidence-based care and support from licensed clinicians who have additional training in obesity medicine, registered dietitians, and expert health coaches. Members receive a connected digital scale, personalized lifestyle coaching, nutrition counseling, mental health support, and proven behavior change resources to help people manage and maintain a healthy weight. Teladoc Health's end-to-end programs drive high levels of health engagement and meaningful, sustained outcomes for members taking GLP-1 medications.

"At Gifthealth, we are excited to integrate with Teladoc Health to streamline access to Zepbound® for patients in need. Through Gifthealth's relationship with LillyDirect, we provide a seamless, affordable path for patients to receive this FDA-approved treatment. Our technology-powered solutions aim to remove barriers, improve medication access, and ensure that patients have reliable access to safe and effective weight management treatments," said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences at Gifthealth.

Pricing information is available at LillyDirect®.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Media:

Lou Serio

PR@teladochealth.com