HiDock Announces Pre-Launch of HiDock P1: A Revolutionary AI Voice Recorder for Meetings Anywhere

HiDock is back! Introducing its third crowdfunding product-the HiDock P1, an AI Voice Recorder for Meetings Anywhere.

HiDock P1 AI Voice Recorder



Building on a strong legacy of innovation, HiDock has continuously pushed the boundaries of meeting efficiency.

The first-generation HiDock Speakerphone was backed by 1,120 supporters, raising HK$1,300,696 on Kickstarter.

The second-generation HiDock H1,an AI recorder with an 11-in-1 Docking Station, achieved even greater success, amassing HK$4,864,911 from 2,646 backers.

Following these milestones, HiDock expanded to an independent online store, reaching 100k+ users within a year.

Now, the HiDock P1 takes innovation even further, solving a major pain point based on valuable user feedback-seamless AI meeting summary through Bluetooth earphones. We've designed P1 to address the need for effortless recording, ensuring every conversation is captured with crystal-clear accuracy, whether you're at an airport, café, or on the move. This makes work more efficient and ideas easier to capture than ever.

Designed for modern professionals, remote workers, and creatives, HiDock P1 combines AI-powered transcription, multi-mode recording, and studio-quality microphones to deliver an unparalleled recording experience in any situation.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, HiDock is offering an exclusive early-bird reservation event, giving users a chance to secure their HiDock P1 up to 53% off.

Lock in your offer and get a first look at P1's features-click here.

About HiDock

Founded in 2014, we are a leading innovator in personal communication devices. During the past few years, our audio DSP technology has powered over 500K devices, from smart home appliances to automobiles and teleconference devices. Our customers presently include Acuity Brands, Bang&Olufsen, Lavazza, Iveco, Newline, and TP-Link, to name just a few.

We successfully launched our first-generation product, the HiDock Conference Speakerphone, and the second-generation HiDock H1, a ChatGPT-powered audio dock, on Kickstarter. Both have earned the trust and appreciation of users worldwide.

We envision the AI-powered communication device would greatly enhance human productivity. We are relentlessly working for people to achieve more with better communication experiences.

Contact Information

SOURCE: HiDock

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire