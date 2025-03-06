MassRobotics: National Robotics Week 2025: Inspiring the Future of Robotics and STEM

National Robotics Week 2025 is almost here! Taking place from April 5-13, 2025, this annual celebration aims to inspire students in robotics and STEM-related fields and share the excitement of robotics with audiences of all ages.

MassRobotics , the world's largest robotics hub, supporting the growth, commercialization and adoption of robotics technology, has participated annually in the Robotics Week celebration, hosting students for impactful and engaging hands-on experiences in the MassRobotics STEM Lab.

"We are always happy to share our first-hand experience with students, as we believe in inspiring the next generation of innovators," said Thomas Ryden, MassRobotics Executive Director. "Showcasing the multitude of career paths in the robotics field not only highlights the diverse opportunities available but also helps students envision how they can apply their skills and passions to shape the future of technology."

This year, with the support of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, also known as DEVCOM ARL, MassRobotics will host hands-on robotics experiences for both local and out-of-state students and Army representatives will be on-hand, supporting these engagements fostering curiosity and innovation.

"It is exciting to help students discover robotics and recognize the real-world applications for both military and civilian fields," said Dr. Shawn Coleman, DEVCOM ARL Northeast lead. "We are thrilled to collaborate with MassRobotics to provide students with an immersive experience in robotics."

Highlights for the MassRobotics sessions during National Robotics Week Include:

Hands-On Robotics Workshops : Students will have the chance to program robots for a mini-competition.

Interactive Demos : Showcasing state-of-the-art robotics solutions, from autonomous vehicles to assistive technologies.

Meet-and-Greets: Opportunities to connect with robotics experts and innovators.

MassRobotics is working to grow the robotics community and spark innovation in the next generation of technology leaders.

MassRobotics hosts several education-related events throughout the year, including our annual Robot Block Party, open to the public. Learn more about the robot block party here - and stay tuned to upcoming events by following us here or register to receive our biweekly newsletter here .

National Robotics Week is celebrated with hundreds of events across the United States. Find an event near you here . If you have a STEM-focused robotics activity planned, you can share it with the broader community by submitting it here .

About National Robotics Week:

Founded in 2010, National Robotics Week aims to recognize robotics technology as a pillar of 21st-century innovation and to encourage students to pursue careers in robotics and STEM fields. Visit here for more details.

About MassRobotics:

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub in the world dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

About DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, known as DEVCOM ARL, is the Army's research laboratory. Nested strategically within DEVCOM and the Army Futures Command, ARL's mission is to Operationalize Science. ARL identifies and executes disruptive research leading to scientific discovery and emerging technologies for Army continuous transformation. A hallmark of ARL's mission is collaborative partnerships to broaden Army access to expert talent and accelerate transitions of science-enabled capabilities. For more information, visit https://arl.devcom.army.mil .

