MicroAge Now Designated as State of Arizona Networking Contract Holder

State of Arizona Network and Telephony Equipment and Services Contract transitions from Custom Storage to MicroAge, extending purchasing power to thousands of additional clients

MicroAge, a leading full-service solutions integrator, announced today that it has finalized the transfer of the Arizona Networking and Telephony Equipment and Services Contract, previously held by Custom Storage, dba "cStor," to Frontier Technology LLC, dba "MicroAge." The contract, previously known as CTR059886, will now operate under CTR075949.

This transition follows Frontier Technology's acquisition of Custom Storage in 2022. It ensures that previous cStor clients retain uninterrupted access to the contract's benefits while allowing thousands of additional MicroAge clients to leverage it for their IT networking needs.

"This contract has long served as a vital procurement tool for public sector agencies in Arizona and beyond," said Larry Gentry, Executive Vice President at MicroAge. "By transitioning it under MicroAge, we're not only honoring our commitment to Custom Storage's existing clients, but also expanding purchasing access to the extensive network of MicroAge clients seeking best-in-class networking and telephony solutions."

The State of Arizona contract facilitates the procurement of critical IT infrastructure, including:

Network and telephony equipment

Cloud services integration

Managed IT services

Security solutions

Training, maintenance, and support

Although established as an Arizona contract, its structure allows other states to utilize it for IT procurement. This feature has been leveraged in the past and remains available under MicroAge's management.

To learn more about MicroAge's IT solutions and public sector offerings, visit www.microage.com.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning, full-service solutions integrator with nearly 50 years of experience helping organizations advance, secure, and transform their businesses. Guided by The MicroAge Way-empowering innovation, building trust, and unlocking success together-our elite, highly certified consultants deliver expertise in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementation, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

