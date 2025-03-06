NRG Energy: NRG Honored at the Galveston Bay Foundation's Guardian Gala

91 NRG employee volunteers. 597 volunteer hours logged. Nearly $250,000 funded.

Since 2016, NRG and, specifically, our Cedar Bayou power plant have been proud to support the Galveston Bay Foundation (GBF) and their mission to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and productive place for generations to come.

Through actions, partnerships, and a commitment to sound science and research, the GBF has five key programs: education, habitat restoration, water protection, land conservation, and advocacy.

NRG has a long-standing relationship with the GBF, supporting such efforts as the Eco-Center/Native Nursery, numerous educational programs, Oyster Fest, and Bike Around the Bay.

In November, NRG was recognized for their outstanding work with the GBF, receiving the Guardian Gala Award. At the event, Senior Vice President of NRG and volunteer, Matt Pistner, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

"I was honored to accept the award on behalf of NRG and our 18,000 employees across the country who work hard day in and day out to do the right thing for the environment," Pistner said. "This honor is especially meaningful for our employees who work at the Cedar Bayou power plant, which serves as home to the EcoCenter."

At the EcoCenter, the Foundation uses the land to cultivate marsh grass and native prairie plants for use in habitat restoration projects. NRG leases this facility to the GBF for a small fee of $1.00 per year.

"This tribute is even more special because it comes here in our hometown where so many of our employees live and work," Pistner said.

