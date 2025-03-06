Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
06.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Modern human activities are partly responsible for rising temperatures, carbon emissions, and declining biodiversity.

With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

Resilience is the ability to withstand or recover quickly from a tough situation or difficulty. In the building and construction sector, this notion is being used more and more frequently, particularly to anticipate and cope with extreme weather events. How do we ensure resilience in the built environment? The answer is in this episode.

Listen here R... for Resilience, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 79 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



