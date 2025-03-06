Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Community Care Plan ("CCP"), known as the health plan with a heart, and Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, are partnering to address health-related social needs (HRSNs) for CCP's members through Unite Us' statewide coordinated care network, Unite Florida, to facilitate closed-loop referrals for people in need. This partnership will increase access to critical social care resources and improve health equity among CCP's members.

CCP's vision is to be the driving force to ensure that every community has access to equitable, high-quality affordable healthcare. This includes a dedicated focus on addressing the HRSNs for its members, including Medicaid, administered by the Agency for Health Care Administration, and Florida Healthy Kids, a Florida KidCare program.

In Florida, Unite Us serves as a crucial link, connecting individuals and families with essential resources and services. These range from healthcare navigation to addressing various social needs. Through Unite Us' collaborative infrastructure and care network, partners within the Unite Florida network can easily send and receive secure electronic referrals to appropriate community-based organizations (CBOs). These organizations will support individuals' needs using Unite Us closed-loop referral technology by sending secure electronic referrals for people in need and connecting them with verified and accountable social service organizations, to ensure they receive the care they need. This approach effectively addresses people's social needs and works towards enhancing the overall health of communities.

"As a health plan serving individuals and families with the greatest need, it's essential that we collaborate with community-based organizations to ensure that our members get the services they need," said Dr. Miguel Venereo, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Community Care Plan. "Utilizing the Unite Us Platform allows CCP to view these services in one platform and close the loop on the referrals."

The collaboration between Community Care Plan and Unite Us goes beyond mere connectivity; it securely links people in need with verified and accountable community-based resources that may otherwise be challenging to navigate. This network establishes a central point of contact where health and social service providers can securely access and refer individuals to necessary services while actively monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

"The collective goal of our partnership with the Community Care Plan is to significantly enhance access to care for their members, irrespective of their circumstances," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President at Unite Us. "In tandem, Community Care Plan and Unite Us are committed to reshaping the standards, effectiveness, and convergence of health and social care throughout our community."

Nonprofits, CBOs, and other providers seeking to connect their clients and patients to Community Care Plan's services within the Unite Us network are encouraged to contact Unite Us via uniteus.com/contact/.

Unite Us, Your Partner for Social Care

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10241/243545_22621778246b39bf_001full.jpg

About Community Care Plan

(Community Care Plan is a Managed Care Plan with a Florida Medicaid contract for Broward County and Florida Healthy Kids contract for Broward, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and Saint Lucie Counties)

Community Care Plan, the health plan with a heart, was created in 2000 as South Florida Community Care Network and is based in Sunrise, Florida. We are owned by two large, well-respected hospitals, Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District). We serve 150,000 members in Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid, self-insured employee health plans, and uninsured programs (managed by SydCura, our third-party administration division). We strive to ensure that every community has access to equitable, high-quality affordable healthcare.

Our health plans go beyond doctor visits. They cover a wide range of health and medical benefits and offer an excellent choice of providers and community resources to help overall well-being. Our team also works hard to provide personal and exceptional customer service.

Community Care Plan maintains Health Plan and Health Equity by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Medicaid and Florida Healthy Kids Health Plans. We are also accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare as a Health Plan.

For more information, please visit www.CCPcares.org.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation's largest network of community-based health and social services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243545

SOURCE: Unite USA Inc.