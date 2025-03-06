Strategic partnership reflects shared values of leadership, adaptability, and continuous improvement

Infios, formerly Körber Supply Chain Software, a global leader in adaptable supply chain execution solutions, today announced professional golfer Keegan Bradley as its brand ambassador. This partnership unites two champions in performance driven by the shared belief in empowering growth, adapting for success, and thinking ahead to deliver lasting impact.

In September, Bradley, a seven-time PGA Tour winner, will captain the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York. Known as a tenacious competitor, he will be calling on his experiences as a player on two previous Ryder Cup teams, plus the 2013 and 2024 President's Cup, where he clinched the winning point for the U.S. team. His role in uniting a diverse team under pressure mirrors Infios' commitment to meeting businesses where they are helping them simplify, optimize, and accelerate their growth, no matter how complex the challenge.

"I'm honored to be brought into the Infios 'team room'," said Keegan. "As a Ryder Cup captain, you must put players in the optimal position to perform their best. Infios takes the same approach with its customers as they transform their supply chains meeting them where they are, growing with them, being flexible and adaptable, and giving them a roadmap for success. I'm proud to represent a company committed to helping others achieve their full potential."

As part of this collaboration, Bradley will represent Infios across marketing campaigns, corporate events, and community initiatives, championing the company's purpose: meeting you where you are to create the future you need.

"Keegan's leadership and relentless pursuit of long-term success make him the ideal partner to represent Infios," said Ed Auriemma, CEO of Infios. "His approach on and off the course reflects the mindset we bring to our customers, empowering them to achieve peak performance, adapt to challenges, and create a stronger future. Keegan's philosophy reinforces the importance of collaboration, strategy, and resilience all core principles that Infios brings to its customers."

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Principles

The collaboration between Infios and Keegan Bradley is built on the foundation of Infios' core guiding principles:

Growing with You: As the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain, Keegan inspires and develops talent while delivering results under pressure, just as Infios empowers businesses at every stage of their journey, driving growth through collaboration and shared success.

As the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain, Keegan inspires and develops talent while delivering results under pressure, just as Infios empowers businesses at every stage of their journey, driving growth through collaboration and shared success. Adaptable Solutions: Keegan's ability to adjust his strategies to excel on any course mirrors how Infios provides flexible, scalable supply chain solutions tailored to each business's unique needs and goals.

Keegan's ability to adjust his strategies to excel on any course mirrors how Infios provides flexible, scalable supply chain solutions tailored to each business's unique needs and goals. Thinking Ahead: In both leadership and competition, Keegan excels at strategic foresight, anticipating challenges and guiding his team to long-term success. Infios applies the same mindset to its customers, helping them prepare for the future through data-driven decision-making and proactive planning.

In both leadership and competition, Keegan excels at strategic foresight, anticipating challenges and guiding his team to long-term success. Infios applies the same mindset to its customers, helping them prepare for the future through data-driven decision-making and proactive planning. Purposeful Innovation: Keegan's career reflects a commitment to meaningful progress, balancing skill refinement with bold new approaches. Infios drives purposeful innovation, offering practical solutions that deliver measurable value for customers.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR.

Learn more at www.infios.com.

About Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley is a professional PGA golfer, Major Champion, and current U.S. Ryder Cup Captain. Known for his leadership, strategic mindset, and dedication to excellence, he remains one of the most respected figures in professional golf.

