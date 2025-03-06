Green Technology & Sustainability Market worth $73.90 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Technology & Sustainability Market is slated to expand from USD 25.47 billion in 2025 to USD 73.90 billion by the year 2030 at an impressive CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), GE (US), Constellation (US), Salesforce (US), Schneider Electric (France), SAP (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Oracle (US), C3.ai (US), ENGIE Impact (US), UL Solutions (US), AMCS Group (Ireland), EcoVadis (France), Uplight (US), Cority (Canada), Benchmark Gensuite (US), Intelex (Canada), Treeni (India), IsoMetrix (US), Wint (US), Envirosoft (Canada), Trace Genomics (US), Factlines (Norway), Enechange Ltd (Japan), Ecocart (US), Clarity AI (US), Watershed (US), Emitwise (UK), Unravel Carbon (Singapore), Optera (US), Normative (Sweden), Greenly (France), Persefoni (US), Sweep (France), Pulsora (US), MioTech (Hong Kong), Rio AI (UK), and CarbonChain (UK).

The green technology & sustainability industry is being bolstered by increasingly stringent international regulations, growing corporate net-zero pledges, and swift advancements in clean energy and carbon management technologies. The implementation of strict ESG disclosure requirements, carbon pricing mechanisms, and sustainability mandates by governments is driving businesses towards greener choices. Renewable energy, particularly solar, wind, and green hydrogen, is growing quickly, while carbon capture and storage (CCS) and circular economy initiatives are gaining momentum. AI and data analytics are transforming carbon tracking, ESG reporting, and climate risk modeling. Sustainable finance, which includes green bonds and ESG-focused investments, is expanding, enhancing funding for low-carbon innovations. With tightening regulatory frameworks and increasing investor demand for sustainability, companies are incorporating climate strategies into their core operations, driving market growth. There is also a rise in collaboration among governments, corporations, and financial institutions to establish standardized sustainability frameworks and encourage large-scale adoption of green technologies.

By technology, cloud computing to hold the largest market share in 2025, driven by rising use of cloud platforms in scalable ESG reporting and real-time carbon tracking

Cloud computing is the largest technology segment in the green technology &sustainability industry in 2025, providing real-time data processing for ESG reporting, carbon tracking, and energy optimization. Businesses can now gather sustainability data in a centralized and automated manner, while also complying with evolving regulations such as the CSRD and SEC climate disclosure rules. The integration of cloud-based AI and machine learning enables better predictions on climate risk reduction, emissions reduction prediction, and renewable energy forecasting through predictive analytics. Furthermore, major cloud providers are investing in carbon-neutral data centers and energy-efficient infrastructure, supporting sustainability goals while helping enterprises transition to low-carbon digital operations. For businesses that prioritize sustainability, cloud computing is essential for efficient integration, analysis and reporting of data in the field. For companies looking to increase the scale of their sustainability initiatives without spending large amounts of money on onsite infrastructure, it is often the most flexible and cost-effective option.

Strict emissions regulations, fleet electrification, and AI-driven supply chain optimization will push transportation & logistics as the fastest growing end user segment over the forecast period

The transportation & logistics end-user segment in the green tech and sustainability market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing emissions regulations, supply chain decarbonization mandates, and the widespread use of electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Carbon-reducing policies are being enforced by governments globally. Fleet electrification, hydrogen-powered trucks, and biofuels are gaining traction as companies seek to reduce Scope 1 and 3 emissions. Initiatives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and EU Fit for 55 are designed to encourage sustainable transportation practices and promote the adoption of environmentally friendly strategies by logistics firms. The implementation of AI-led route optimization and smart logistics platforms is resulting in higher fuel efficiency and lower operational carbon footprints. Additionally, the shipping and aviation sectors are adopting environmentally friendly alternatives to ship engines and aircraft carriers to meet more stringent international emissions standards. Carbon accounting software and blockchain-based tracking solutions are becoming more prevalent in the supply chain sector due to increasing demand for environmentally friendly options from both consumers and investors.

Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest growing regional market, fueled by massive renewable energy investments, EV expansion, and rising corporate sustainability commitments

Rapid industrialization, strong government policies, and substantial investment in renewable energy are set to make the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing region in the green technology & sustainability. China, India and Japan all have strict regulations on environmental issues; China has announced its double carbon goals: a 20% peaking of emissions by 2030 with 80% for carbon neutral by 2060, and India has recently embarked upon 'Promoting widespread adoption of green technologies' through its Renewable Energy Mission. The region is at the forefront of expanding solar and wind energy capacity, with China leading global solar panel production and installation. The electrification of transportation is speeding up, notably with China's dominance in the global electric vehicle market and India's development of electric bus and rail systems. Furthermore, the focus is on greener infrastructure development, circular economy creation and adoption as part of smart city projects; AI-led sustainability solutions; governments and businesses vying for environmental responsibility. Investor interest in ESG-compliant companies and corporate pledges to reach net-zero targets are driving the adoption of sustainability practices. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region continues to strengthen its position as "the fastest growing market for green technology" amid mounting pressure on governments and investments in clean energy.

Top Key Companies in Green Technology & Sustainability Market:

The major players in the Green Technology & Sustainability Market include GE (US), Siemens (Germany), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and IBM (US) along with SMEs & startups such as Watershed (US), Clarity AI (US), Normative (Sweden), Persefoni (US), and IsoMetrix (US).

