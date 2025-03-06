PRESS RELEASE





Wood Mackenzie donates solar power system to domestic violence shelter in Puerto Rico

Wood Mackenzie's fourth delegation will travel to impoverished areas of Puerto Rico in March to install solar panels and energy storage systems

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 6 March 2025 - To honor the upcoming International Women's Day, Wood Mackenzie, in partnership with Let's Share the Sun and other third parties, recently donated 24 solar panels and 2 batteries of storage to a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Puerto Rico. The fully installed 10.8 kW-DC system and 27.2 kWh battery will provide a significant portion of the shelter's power needs.

"The energizing of this system ahead of International Women's Day is a powerful example of how energy equity plays a fundamental part in achieving gender equity," said Luke Lewandowski, VP, global renewables research for Wood Mackenzie. "Our hope is that this solution creates a clean and safe environment for the residents of the shelter and brings attention to how energy poverty can exacerbate the challenges and conditions of gender inequality globally."

Since 2021, Wood Mackenzie and Let's Share the Sun have collaboratedto provide and improve energy access to those in some of Puerto Rico's most at-risk areas. In several regions of Puerto Rico, power is frequently out due to storms and infrastructure issues. When power has been available, costs have been rapidly increasing, placing burdens on residents and communities.

Joining Lewandowski at the dedication of the donated system on February 27, were Nancy Brennan-Jordan co-founder of the Let's Share the Sun Foundation, Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), and other supporters across the industry.

"The Let's Share the Sun Foundation is grateful for the long-standing partnership with Wood Mackenzie towards our complimentary missions of transforming the way we power the planet and offering hope with the power of the sun. This partnership is attracting many new corporate sponsorships by solar companies that want to give back to communities in need and build relationships with beneficiaries that go far beyond panels, inverters, and battery contributions," said Nancy Brennan-Jordan. "The solar and battery storage system installed here will strengthen the services provided to domestic violence victims in residence and help these women in rebuilding their lives for a more prosperous and stable future."

Wood Mackenzie's continued work and commitment to advancing energy security

This year marks the fourth time a delegation of volunteers from Wood Mackenzie will travel to Puerto Rico to address critical energy needs in vulnerable communities. The delegation will spend one week in the municipality of Adjuntas installing solar panels and energy storage systems on homes.

"We are proud to engage once again in our partnership with Let's Share the Sun and we are more dedicated than ever to working on this impactful initiative to provide the benefits and stability of renewable energy to those in need," said Lewandowski. "Our journey is far from over and we look forward to the work that this year's delegation will provide and the support we can bring to these communities and shelters."

Since its initial trip in 2022, Wood Mackenzie has supported the installation of more than 250 solar panels and dozens of energy storage systems to help power 39 homes and multiple domestic violence safe houses. The work has been critical for energy and financial infrastructure for recipients, particularly those with a dependency on medical devices.

In 2023, the group energized a solar PV and energy storage system for Casa Julia, a women's shelter group on the island. From 2023 to 2024, the system saved Casa Julia $8,000 in power costs, helped avert 77 outages that hit the area and provided 100% of energy coverage for the shelter. The system the group energized in 2024 has provided similar benefits, with annual utility savings being diverted to important rehabilitation initiatives for the residents.

"It's incredible to see the impact that this collaborative work can have," said Lewandowski. "For many, affordable and stable sources of energy are not a given. Leveraging resources to deploy available technologies that are out of reach for many of these communities is a fulfilling way to further the energy transition and ensure a more sustainable future. Our continued partnership with Let's Share the Sun demonstrates Wood Mackenzie's commitment to the important mission of helping the impoverished gain energy access and transform the way we power the planet."

Founded in 2010, Let's Share the Sun is a 501c3 foundation that facilitates the use of solar and energy storage in poor communities throughout the world and has helped install solar power in energy impoverished areas of Haiti, Honduras and Puerto Rico.

Donations to the Let's Share the Sun and Wood Mackenzie solar installation projects in Puerto Rico can be made here .

