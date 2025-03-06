Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Tribe Method Coaching is excited to announce the launch of "Tribe Membership Show," a groundbreaking podcast dedicated to the art and science of membership retention, hosted by entrepreneur and community-building expert Funk Roberts. The show, available on major streaming platforms, breaks down the proven frameworks and real-world strategies that drive engagement, loyalty, and long-term success in membership-based businesses.

For years, Funk Roberts has been at the forefront of building sustainable online communities. His Over 40 Alpha Brotherhood transformed how fitness memberships retain and engage users, and his expertise in creating high-retention models has earned him multiple ClickFunnels Two Comma Club awards. Now, with the Tribe Membership Show, Roberts is bringing his in-depth knowledge to a wider audience of business owners, entrepreneurs, and membership site creators, offering practical insights into why people stay, why they leave, and how businesses can create communities that thrive.

"The biggest challenge for any membership-based business isn't getting people to sign up; it's keeping them there," says Roberts. "They fail when the focus is too much on sales and not enough on experience. This podcast is about shifting that mindset, helping business owners understand that when they build the right kind of community, people don't just stay; they become your biggest advocates."

The Tribe Membership Show started in February 2025 to offer lessons that are both educational and actionable, featuring deep-dive discussions and real-world case studies. The podcast covers personal stories and hard-earned lessons from Roberts' own experiences of building multi-million dollar enterprises, including his first membership site, which struggled with retention before he implemented his 27 Tribe Secrets - strategies that have since shaped his approach to community building.

The podcast dives deep into the psychology behind the why and the how of making members stay engaged with a business, uncovering the key motivators that drive long-term commitment. Listeners can expect conversations that break down what works, what doesn't, and how to create sustainable growth without relying on constant new customer acquisition.

"The biggest mistake businesses make is focusing solely on acquiring customers without a plan to keep them engaged," Roberts explains. "Building a strong, loyal tribe is more than about just selling - it's about creating an environment where people feel like they belong, and that's exactly what this podcast is here to teach."

The podcast explores how culture and shared identity play critical roles in sustaining memberships, and examines how businesses can foster these elements to create deeper connections with their customers. Roberts affirms that very soon the podcast will feature prominent guests from other membership-based businesses as well to offer actionable insights and stories from them.

The Tribe Membership Show is now available on Spotify, Apple podcast, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Pocket, Cast, Cast box, and is soon to be available on YouTube, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. For business owners looking to build lasting communities and maximize retention, this podcast offers a rare, inside look at what it takes to create a membership model that truly works.

