Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour Silver" or the "Company"), along with the Company's board and senior management team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 20 years of incorporation and 19 years of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.





Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals company dedicated to the exploration, development, and mining of silver. With operations in Mexico, Chile, and the United States, the company currently operates two producing mines in Mexico, with a third - Terronera - set to begin wet commissioning in Q2 2025. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Endeavour Silver aims to be a leading silver producer, focusing on sustainable development and operational excellence, while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

