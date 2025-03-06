Industrial Metrology Market worth $19.03 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial metrology market is expected to reach USD 19.03 billion by 2030 from USD 14.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%, from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The industrial metrology market is expanding, driven by advancements in 3D metrology research and the growing integration of IoT sensors into measurement systems. The automotive, aerospace and electronics sectors now use precise measurement tools to check product quality before manufacturing standards. Higher demand for autonomous vehicle systems drives businesses towards precision metrology systems to test vehicle parts. Major business prospects exist because organizations now need accurate measurement tools to comply with food industry standards. Digital technologies including cloud-based applications AI analytics and IIoT systems now change metrology with their live measurement data reporting and complex data analysis support. The advancement of Industry 5.0 connects human and automated systems to create better production methods and predictive maintenance systems for modern industrial applications.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 14.31 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.03 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Equipment, Application, End-use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of easy-to-use 3D metrology software solutions Key Market Opportunities Rising implementation of industry 5.0 technologies Key Market Drivers Growing focus on quality control and inspection in precision manufacturing

AOI System segment to grow at the highest CAGR in industrial metrology market during the forecast period.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are expected to register the highest CAGR in the equipment segment of the industrial metrology market due to their growing adoption in electronics manufacturing, particularly for printed circuit board (PCB) inspection. AOI systems employ digital cameras and high-tech image detectors with flaw spotting technology that checks printed circuit boards through all their production steps, starting with stencil printing and component placement up to soldering. Initially, 2D AOI technology was widely used; however, it has limitations in accurately detecting hidden defects. The shift toward 3D AOI systems has significantly improved inspection accuracy by enabling height measurements and reducing false-call rates. Many production companies include AI and machine learning tools to boost AOI system defect identification and reduce human involvement. PCB complexity growth plus Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing adoption pushes electronic and manufacturing companies to invest more in AOI system use in their industrial processes. The growth of semiconductor and consumer electronics manufacturers creates strong demand for sophisticated AOI solutions because these manufacturers need to follow strict quality control standards.

Software to account for the second largest market share in offering segment during the forecast period.

Software will have the second-highest share in the offering segment of the industrial metrology market. The increasing demand for accurate measurement and data analysis in production is fueling the growth of demand for sophisticated software solutions. These solutions facilitate the acquisition, processing, and analysis of measurement data from hardware such as CMMs, scanners, and laser trackers. The use of CAD-based software has improved design verification and quality inspection, minimizing production flaws. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming metrology by making predictive analytics and automated quality inspection possible. Cloud-based and IIoT-enabled solutions provide remote access, real-time collaboration, and scalable data management. Hexagon AB is one of the companies that is growing its software offerings with new innovations such as QUINDOS 2020.2 and HP-L-10.10 LITE laser scanner software. The use of automation and digital twin technologies is driving the demand for intelligent metrology software. Industries are placing greater emphasis on precision and compliance, making metrology software more essential than ever. Advancements in this technology are enhancing manufacturing efficiency by refining quality control and minimizing costs. The ongoing refinement of metrology solutions is reshaping industrial applications. By allowing for better process simulation and optimization, these tools significantly boost efficiency.

Asia Pacific to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Asia Pacific will dominate the industrial metrology industry due to high growth in industry and rapid economic development in major countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. Industrial metrology is highly essential for maintaining high precision in the manufacturing process and ensuring strict quality control in the automotive and electronics industries, which are crucial drivers of the region's leadership. The situation in Asia Pacific is such that it has a large number of automobile factories, and hence there is high demand for metrology solutions such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and vision measuring machines (VMMs). Moreover, local production initiatives driven by government programs like "Make in India" and China's "Made in China 2025" are speeding up local production, again fueling the use of metrology systems. Even countries such as China and South Korea are investing in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, raising the need for metrology instruments to meet high-quality standards. The presence of international industrial metrology companies like FARO, Carl Zeiss AG, and Renishaw, which are increasing their business in Asia Pacific, is also boosting the market. In addition, the development of Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing in the area is propelling the adoption of metrology solutions integrated with automation, IoT, and AI technologies. With more investments being made towards precision engineering and semiconductor production, the industrial metrology market in Asia Pacific is poised for long-term expansion over the next few years.

The report profiles key players in industrial metrology companies such as include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Nikon Corporation (Japan), FARO (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), JENOPTIK (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw plc (UK), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), and CREAFORM (Canada). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

