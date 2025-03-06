Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Study Reveals Sustainability and Innovation Are Driving the Future of eMobility

The electric mobility (eMobility) revolution is rapidly accelerating, which presents both opportunities and challenges for a sustainable future. A recent study by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025, offers valuable insights into the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of eMobility.

"The electric vehicle (EV) industry is at a defining crossroad, navigating the complexities of scale and transformation. While nearly two-thirds of consumers are open to choosing electric for their next vehicle, manufacturers face challenges like advancing battery technology, complex vehicle designs, and production economics," said Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing, TCS.

The study surveyed over 1,300 anonymous respondents across North America, the United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC), including transport manufacturers, charging infrastructure players, fleet adopters, consumers, and EV adoption influencers. The research offers a comprehensive understanding of the EV industry's current state and its potential future impact.

Sustainability and Cost Savings Drive EV Adoption, Fueling a Greener Future

The study underscores that sustainability and lower operational costs are the primary drivers of EV adoption. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of traditional vehicles and are actively seeking greener alternatives. This heightened awareness places significant pressure on manufacturers to minimize their carbon footprint across the entire value chain, from raw material sourcing to more sustainable processes and end-of-life management.

The TCS study reveals "almost two-thirds (63%) of EV influencers say their primary motivation for EV adoption is to achieve net-zero goals/environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprint." This highlights the growing importance of circular economy principles, such as battery recycling and remanufacturing, in achieving true sustainability and minimizing environmental impact.

Innovation and Collaboration Essential for a More Sustainable eMobility Ecosystem

Technological advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and vehicle design are essential for improving performance, reducing costs, and enhancing overall user experience. A significant majority (74%) of EV manufacturers identify the lack of adequate charging infrastructure as the primary barrier to market growth. However, many (55%) are already investing in battery technology innovation, and even more (78%) are working to lower vehicle costs to meet the rising demand for EVs.

To accelerate the transition to a sustainable eMobility ecosystem, collaboration between automakers, technology companies, energy providers, and government agencies is imperative. This collaboration can focus on deploying innovative solutions such as expanded charging infrastructure (both public and private) and addressing range anxiety to encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles.

Other key findings from the study include:

90% EV manufacturers and 84% of EV Influencers said battery technology improvements to optimize range and charging speed will have a large impact on design and performance of EVs, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable transportation system.

74% of manufacturers believed charging infrastructure remains the biggest obstacle limiting EV market growth, highlighting the need for increased investment in sustainable charging solutions.

72% of EV charging infrastructure players are expecting significant mergers in the EV space driven by financial viability and scaling challenges.

63% EV influencers said their primary motivation for EV adoption is to achieve net-zero goals and reduce carbon footprint, demonstrating the growing demand for environmentally responsible transportation options.

TCS: A Partner in Building a More Sustainable EV Future

For more than 20 years, TCS has been a key partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), guiding them in their transition from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles. To date, TCS has supported the deployment of Battery Management Systems (BMS) software in over 500,000 EVs worldwide and assisted OEMs in establishing EV charging infrastructure in 75 countries.

TCS brings innovative technology, strategic partnerships and extensive knowledge to empower EV manufacturers and stakeholders to both navigate change and build a more sustainable future. From vehicle design and battery production to digital platforms and customized customer experiences, TCS aims to collaborate with clients and partners in shaping a bold and sustainable future.

