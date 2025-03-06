India's solar capacity additions could double to 30 GW in fiscal 2025, with further growth driven by rooftop demand and policy support, according to SBICAPS. From pv magazine India A new report by SBICAPS projects India's annual solar capacity addition to double to 30 GW in fiscal 2025 against 15 GW in fiscal 2024. The report states the deployment pace will further improve in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, leading to significant spike in module demand. It projects PV deployment for fiscal 2026 at 42 GW and for fiscal 2027 at 46 GW, with residential rooftop solar driving expansion. Annual module ...

