Longi has released a back-contact solar module with 24. 8% efficiency, featuring a power output of up to 670 W and a temperature coefficient of -0. 26% per degree Celsius. Longi has launched its Hi-MO X10 anti-dust solar panel at the China (Jinan) International Solar Energy Utilization Conference. The new module series uses Longi's second-generation hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC 2. 0) cell technology. It includes seven models, all with a uniform half-cell (6×24) design and dimensions of 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm. Power output ranges from 640 W to 670 W, with efficiency between 23. 7% ...

