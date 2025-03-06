VIVOTEK Inc.: VIVOTEK's AI-Powered Security Protects Brazil's Imperial Museum Treasures

TAIPEI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Petrópolis, RJ, the Imperial Museum houses one of the most important collections from Brazil's imperial period, including the iconic crown of Dom Pedro II. As the nation's leading repository of artifacts from the Second Reign, the museum showcases over 300,000 historical items-from museological and archival pieces to rare books-making it a vital resource for researchers and history enthusiasts. With more than 300,000 visitors annually, the museum plays a vital role in preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

To further enhance security and optimize visitor management, the museum turned to its long-term partner, VIVOTEK, for a cutting-edge surveillance upgrade.

Challenge

As visitor numbers grew and security demands evolved, the museum required a smarter surveillance system to address key concerns:

High-value Artifact Protection : The Crown Room, where Dom Pedro II's Imperial Crown is displayed, required continuous high-level monitoring.

: The Crown Room, where Dom Pedro II's Imperial Crown is displayed, required continuous high-level monitoring. Visitor Flow Management : Real-time tracking was needed to prevent congestion and improve the visitor experience.

: Real-time tracking was needed to prevent congestion and improve the visitor experience. Intelligent Security Features: Upgrading to AI-powered analytics would provide enhanced intrusion detection, more precise monitoring, and reduced false alarms.

Solutions

VIVOTEK, the global leading security solution provider, partnered with ALCA NETWORK to implement an AI-driven surveillance system tailored to the museum's needs:

VSS PRO Video Management System: Centralized control with seamless AI integration enabled precise monitoring and real-time surveillance management.

Centralized control with seamless AI integration enabled precise monitoring and real-time surveillance management. AI-powered Cameras : Installed in key areas, including the Crown Room, these cameras offer 24/7 surveillance with advanced intrusion detection capabilities.

: Installed in key areas, including the Crown Room, these cameras offer 24/7 surveillance with advanced intrusion detection capabilities. 3D People Counting Cameras: Deployed in high traffic zones, these cameras provide real-time visitor flow tracking, offering valuable insights for effective crowd management.

Deployed in high traffic zones, these cameras provide real-time visitor flow tracking, offering valuable insights for effective crowd management. Integrated Security Upgrade: The new deployment seamlessly integrated with the existing 88-camera system, enhancing the museum's security and ensuring comprehensive monitoring of critical areas.

Result and Customer Feedback

With VIVOTEK's advanced AI security solution in place, the Imperial Museum now benefits from robust protection for its most prized artifacts and gained powerful tools for managing visitor flow. The unified VMS and AI-driven analytics provided more accurate monitoring, significantly reducing the risk of false alarms and improving operational efficiency.

Claudio Leal, Head of Electronic Security at the Imperial Museum, commented: "Thanks to the partnership with VIVOTEK and ALCA NETWORK, we now have a modern, intelligent security system that not only protects our collections but also helps us better manage the flow of visitors. The real-time data and reports have been incredibly useful for operational planning, and we are more confident than ever in the safety of our artifacts".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633027/VIVOTEK_safeguards_Dom_Pedro_II_s_crown_and_300_000__artifacts_with_AI_powered_cameras__counting_cam.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivoteks-ai-powered-security-protects-brazils-imperial-museum-treasures-302391435.html