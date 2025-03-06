INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Milestone PV CellTech Conference Europe to Celebrate 10 Years of Solar Technology Achievements

Topics include key breakthroughs from the past decade and an outlook at the next ten years for the solar industry.

PV CellTech Europe 2025, the only European conference dedicated to leading conversations for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, shares the upcoming focus to kick off PV CellTech's tenth year of conferences hosted by PV Tech Research, on March 11-12, at the Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany.

Over 150 attendees will hear directly from leading PV companies and research institutes including Applied Materials, Qcells, RENA Technologies and more that have been instrumental in the efforts of increasing solar cell efficiencies from 19 percent in 2015 to over 25 percent in 2025.

"PV CellTech conferences were launched in 2015, with the first event held in Malaysia in 2016, and have now become industry-leading global events reaching across Europe, Asia and the U.S., providing a forum for professionals to understand and track solar technology at mass production levels," notes Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, Informa Markets. "Having expanded internationally, the European edition features unique pivotal contributions from the local industry's pioneering research institutes and equipment suppliers across the region."

In the past decade, global production of solar cells has increased by more than a factor of ten, from 67 gigawatts (GW) in 2015 to 709 GW in 2024. During this period, PV CellTech conferences have predicted the different technology changes seen in mass production including the move from multi crystalline solar wafers to mono wafers that occurred from 2018 to 2020 and the transition from passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells between 2022 and 2024.

Figure: The growth in solar production from 2015 to 2024, forecast to the end of 2025.

Source: PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly Report

Chinese tool suppliers have tapped the rapid growth in the sector over the past ten years, whilst European research institutes and equipment suppliers remain a key part of the global solar technology ecosystem.

"China has been the epicentre for solar cell manufacturing and equipment supply for the past ten years. Now, new factories are coming online in the U.S. and India, driven by domestic incentives," added Colville. "European companies are central to this new phase of globalization in cell manufacturing."

PV CellTech Europe 2025 will feature contributions from the leading stakeholders in the European PV sector, including speakers from SCHMID Group, Nines PV, NexWafe, NorSun, WAVELABS Solar Metrology Systems, VON ARDENNE, EnPV, Oxford PV, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, ECM Greentech and RCT Solutions.

To register to attend the PV CellTech, please visit pvtechconferences.com.

