Natural Disaster Management Market worth $114.04 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Disaster Management Market is expected to reach USD 114.04 billion by 2029 from USD 63.95 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.3 % during 2024-2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Download PDF Brochure @

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By Component, Application, Communication Systems, End-user, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Natural Disaster Management Market are NEC (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Xylem (US), Esri (US), Everbridge (US), Blackberry (Canada), Vaisala (Finland), SAS Institute (US), SuperMap (China), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (US), One Concern (US), Trinity Mobility (India), F24 (England), Alertus Technology (US), OroraTech (Germany), Dryad Networks (Germany), GeoSIG (Switzerland), Kinemetrics (US), Nanometrics (Canada), Sanlien Technology (China), Telegrafia (Slovakia), SeismicAI (Israel), and OTT HydroMet (Germany).

Disaster readiness and mitigation are increasingly being regarded as of critical importance by governments worldwide such that investments and regulatory parameters have been amped up. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction gets the United Nations endorsement towards making the articulation clearer on what it means for active disaster risk management and resilience building. For instance, in the US, all the participating stakeholders in disaster response are coordinated by FEMA and are offered funding for mitigation projects. Many of the countries have developed national disaster risk reduction strategies and have associated investments in early warning systems and emergency communication networks and have built resilient infrastructure. For instance, in the United States (US), FEMA is crucial in coordinating disaster responses and financing mitigation projects. The European Union, for example, has established the Union Civil Protection Mechanism to increase cooperation and coordination in disaster response.

By communication systems, first responder tools segment is expected to hold highest growth rate during the forecast period.

First responders (FRs) save lives at the risk of their own in bad weather, with a lot of times, older technologies. In the course of their work in disaster situations, first responders have heavy reliance on equipment and technology. Different types of communication systems, such as two-way radios, satellite phones, and mobile command centers, enable effective communication among teams when conventional communication networks fail. Drones, rescue robots, thermal imaging cameras, and other search and rescue tools help teams find survivors and navigate dangerous situations safely. The evaluation of catastrophe sites is made easier by data and mapping tools like GIS and AI-powered analytics, which enable better response planning.

By service segment, consulting services are expected to hold higher market share during the forecast period.

The key goal of consulting services in Natural Disaster Management Market is to help governments, corporations, and law enforcement agencies prepare for, respond to, and recuperate from disasters is the main goal of natural disaster management consulting services. A wide range of priority areas served by the services are, beginning with risk identification and emergency preparedness, where professionals identify hazards, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods, evaluate vulnerabilities, and establish strategies for disaster risk reduction. During a disaster, planning for response and emergency management helps ensure the response is swift. This encompasses the design of incident command systems, evacuation drills, crisis communication planning, and training first responders to manage emergencies effectively.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The region is expected to offer several growth opportunities during the forecasted period. The most disaster-prone countries expected to witness high growth rates are China, Japan, and India. As one of the most disaster-prone regions of the world, Asia-Pacific witnessed sweeping growth in the Natural Disaster Management Market due to the increasing frequency and magnitude of climate-related events. These range from cyclones and floods to earthquakes and wildfires, with the countries in the region investing heavily in advanced technologies, resilience of infrastructure, and early warning systems in a bid to secure the reduced fallout. Approximately 40% of the world's population resides in Asia Pacific, making the area a raft for diverse implementations of Natural Disaster management technologies.

Top Key Companies in Natural Disaster Management Market:

The report profiles key players such as NEC (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Xylem (US), Esri (US), Everbridge (US), Blackberry (Canada), Vaisala (Finland), SAS Institute (US), SuperMap (China), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (US), One Concern (US), Trinity Mobility (India), F24 (England), Alertus Technology (US), OroraTech (Germany), Dryad Networks (Germany), GeoSIG (Switzerland), Kinemetrics (US), Nanometrics (Canada), Sanlien Technology (China), Telegrafia (Slovakia), SeismicAI (Israel), and OTT HydroMet (Germany).

