Newfi Lending: Victoria Clement Joins Newfi Correspondent as EVP, Correspondent Lending

Newfi, an industry-leading non-agency mortgage lender owned by funds managed by Apollo Global Management, announces today that prominent industry leader Victoria Clement joins its executive team as Executive Vice President of Correspondent Lending. She will lead the Newfi Correspondent Division and expand Newfi's competitively priced Non-QM and Second Lien offerings to mortgage bankers across the country.

Newfi Welcomes Victoria Clement



"We are thrilled to announce Victoria's new role at Newfi Correspondent," said Steve Abreu, Newfi Founder & CEO. "Victoria brings a wealth of industry knowledge and robust business development experience to our leadership team. Our correspondent division is situated for massive growth in 2025, and she will play a pivotal role in developing relationships and expanding the Newfi brand."

Nancy De Liban, Apollo Partner, added, "We are excited to bring Victoria Clement's significant experience in mortgage lending to our partnership with Newfi."

Victoria is an accomplished business development leader with extensive experience in the mortgage and financial services industries. Formerly as Principal and Chief Business Development Officer at SG Capital Partners, she spent over a decade driving residential mortgage investment opportunities, leveraging her expertise in developing and launching strategic partnerships. She has also served in leadership roles at loanDepot, Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and GE Capital, where her work played a key role in developing correspondent lending strategies, corporate development and overseeing multi-billion-dollar mortgage asset transactions. Her deep industry knowledge, market insights, and strong leadership will enable her success at Newfi.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Newfi Correspondent team and building on the company's strong foundation in the non-agency space." said Clement. "With Newfi's innovative approach, we have a tremendous opportunity to empower our partners and expand access to competitive mortgage solutions. I look forward to building strong relationships and delivering value to our clients in the ever-evolving mortgage landscape."

Newfi is a leader in the non-agency lending space and its correspondent division recently released their Delegated Plus Non-QM product suite with competitively priced bank statement, 1099, and DSCR programs. To learn more about Newfi Correspondent or to become an approved seller, visit newficorrespondent.com.

About Newfi Correspondent NMLS 1231327

Newfi Correspondent is an innovative non-agency lender that is setting the standard for efficiency, transparency, and service in the mortgage marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Newfi is committed to providing competitive products and helping mortgage bankers grow their business through Non-QM and second lien production. For more about Newfi Correspondent visit www.newficorrespondent.com.

