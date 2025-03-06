ExoFusion CEO Romi Mahajan to be Chairman of Marketing Agency Ashby & Gabriel

Noted Marketer to Help Steer Growth and Customer Acquisition

Award winning Marketing Agency Ashby & Gabriel announces the election of Romi Mahajan as Board Chairman. Mahajan will help focus the company on rapid growth and expansion into new verticals. Mahajan is CEO of ExoFusion and has spent the last 25 years in Technology Marketing, including a decade at Microsoft. He has been involved in over 30 startups and has built a boutique agency as well.

Ashby & Gabriel CEO and Founder Megan Human says, "Romi brings energy, inspiration, and know-how to our agency, important especially as we look to massive growth over the next few years. Our customer-centric agency model has stood us in good stead over the last several years and as we look at the next phase of evolution and Romi will be a great partner."

The company has been at the forefront of mission-based Marketing, working with customers who have clear business and social goals. Originally focused on Performance Marketing, Ashby & Gabriel has expanded into creative and strategic marketing services.

"The Ashby & Gabriel team is small-yet-mighty, " said Mahajan. "I've rarely worked with a more responsive agency with a better track record of great work, delivered on time, and in the mode of true partnership with customers. For many customers, Ashby is an extension of the team and is deeply involved in every aspect of strategy and execution."

2025 looks to be a promising year for the company which will triple in size over the course of the year. Along with Mahajan and Human, marketer Rachel Morrison will also join the Board of Directors.

At Ashby & Gabriel, we take strategies that have been used to sell products and craft them into tools that make an impact. As a full-service marketing agency with a strategic, client-centered approach, we help our clients amplify their impact through compelling storytelling, data-informed marketing, and innovative branding. Ashby & Gabriel offers a model that extends beyond a typical agency relationship, often acting in place of an in-house marketing department for our clients. We believe in the power of marketing to create meaningful change, and we partner with organizations that share our commitment to making a difference. Learn more at www.ashbyandgabriel.com.

Contact: Megan Human, CEO Ashby & Gabriel. Megan@ashbyandgabriel.com

SOURCE: Ashby & Gabriel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire