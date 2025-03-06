Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Branford Castle Partners' Acquisition of Hoffman Engineering

O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), capped off a busy 2024 with new financing activity. O2 Sponsor Finance provided senior secured credit facilities to support Branford Castle Partners ("Branford Castle") in its acquisition of Hoffman Engineering ("Hoffman").

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Hoffman is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of night vision test equipment, night vision imaging lighting systems and commercial aviation LED specialty lighting products. Since its inception in 1955, the Company has developed a strong brand reputation within the night vision sector and its products are utilized by the U.S. military, aerospace and defense OEMs, as well as by commercial airlines.

"O2 Sponsor Finance is pleased to partner once again with Branford Castle on another attractive platform investment. Hoffman's market-leading positions in mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and long track record of innovation provides a strong foundation for future growth," said Thom Karle, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About Branford Castle Partners: Branford Castle is a private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments, with more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses. The Firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics.

More information is available at www.branfordcastle.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of December 31, 2024, Old Second has approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.8 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

