International House UC Berkeley: UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons Appointed Honorary Chairman of the Board for International House Berkeley

Lyons to join Executive Director, Dr. Shaun Carver, in honoring advocates and trailblazers who embody the I-House mission during the organization's annual gala, March 9, 2025

International House Berkeley (I-House Berkeley), the multicultural residential center promoting a more just and peaceful world, today announced the appointment of UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons to the role of Honorary Chairman of the Board. Lyons will serve alongside I-House board vice chair and UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Marc Fisher . This appointment continues the 94-year tradition of the UC Berkeley Chancellor serving as chair of I-House. On Sunday, March 9, 2025, Lyons will join Executive Director Shaun Carver, PhD, at I-House's Annual Celebration and Awards Gala to honor members of the global community for their support and service to I-House.

"I-House has been a part of Cal's history for nearly 100 years, and its impact on students is noteworthy. Living in I-House requires residents to think beyond themselves, question the status quo and demonstrate a willingness to learn from one another. Alumni have gone on to become ambassadors for their country, Nobel laureates, United Nations officers, government officials, corporate leaders and other trailblazers," said Chancellor Lyons. "I am honored to continue the rich tradition of working alongside Shaun and the board to ensure I-House continues to shine its light on Berkeley's campus."

The I-House Board of Directors includes 26 members, all connected to the broader Berkeley community and to the mission of I-House. Together, they oversee the operations of the multicultural residence and its mission to foster intercultural respect, lifelong friendships and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world. I-House hosts over 600 students and scholars from 80+ countries, including the US.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chancellor Lyons as our honorary board chair and know that his influence and passion for UC Berkeley will be well reflected in his association with our board," said Carver. "We are proud of our mission at I-House and recognize the need for continued international collaboration and engagement as we navigate challenging times. We are grateful for the incredible board that serves our students and our programs so faithfully, and we look forward to honoring the work done on behalf of I-House's great mission during our annual gala."

This year's Celebration & Awards Gala will recognize Markos Kounalakis, PhD as Alumnus of the Year; The University Section Club as the recipient of the Sherry and Betsey Warrick Mission Service Award; and Excellence Anurika Joshua with the Executive Director's Outstanding Community Leadership Award. The event will take place on March 9, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Chevron Auditorium at I-House, located at 2299 Piedmont Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94720. Tickets are $275 per person, or $200 for those under 35 years of age. More information can be found at: https://i-housegala2025.eventbrite.com/ .

About International House Berkeley

The International House at UC Berkeley is a multicultural residential "living and learning" center of over 600 students and scholars from 80+ countries, including the U.S. Its mission is to foster intercultural respect and understanding, lifelong friendships and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world.

Founded in 1930 with a charitable gift from John D. Rockefeller Jr., I-House is a non-profit organization with a remarkable history, and is part of a network of International Houses Worldwide . For more information, please visit its website .

