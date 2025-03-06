Infillion Appoints Brett Sanderson as VP of Product Marketing

Adtech and CTV Leader to Propel Go-to-Market Strategy for Infillion's Differentiated Media Solutions and Proprietary Advertising Technology

Infillion , a full-service media platform that helps advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats and guaranteed attention, today announced the appointment of Brett Sanderson as Vice President of Product Marketing. Reporting to Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Laurel Rossi, Sanderson will develop and execute Infillion's go-to-market strategy, focusing on bringing its differentiated media solutions to market.

As VP of Product Marketing, Sanderson will lead product marketing efforts including sales enablement, sales strategy, performance marketing, marketing operations and sales development, ensuring Infillion's product offerings align with market needs and drive growth. He will also be responsible for strengthening strategic positioning to showcase how Infillion's unified platform and media solutions enable brands and agencies to achieve their goals in driving full-funnel business outcomes.

"Brett's expertise spans adtech, CTV, and digital advertising, with a unique blend of creative and brand experience that sets him apart," said Laurel Rossi, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer of Infillion. "His strategic vision and client-first approach perfectly align with Infillion's mission to deliver cutting-edge, high-performing solutions that empower advertisers to create more meaningful and impactful consumer connections."

With over a decade of experience in adtech, Sanderson brings deep expertise in product marketing, go-to-market strategy, and data-driven advertising solutions to Infillion's expanding team. He has held leadership roles at MiQ and Cadent, where he helped develop and position solutions across programmatic, connected TV and audience measurement. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with brands and agencies to translate complex technologies into actionable strategies that drive performance and business growth.

"Infillion is redefining consumer-first advertising in an era of overwhelming choice," said Sanderson. "As brands and agencies navigate a crowded media landscape, Infillion stands out by prioritizing engagement over interruption. Its proprietary technology, deep insights and omnichannel solutions ensure brands reach consumers in the right context-where attention is highest. I'm excited to join a team that's bridging the gap between innovation and real business impact."

Sanderson's career began on the agency side, where he managed creative and development teams to design and execute award-winning digital and interactive brand experiences for major global companies such as Coca-Cola, Oreo, American Express, and Comcast. His work on Oreo campaigns garnered Cannes Lions awards, while his contributions to American Express' Small Business Saturday helped redefine how small businesses engage with consumers. Transitioning into the adtech space, Sanderson played a role in launching innovative solutions, including MiQ's Hospital & Doctor Influence measurement. His strategic partnership with Catalina while at Cadent also earned a 2022 AdExchanger Award for Best Data-Driven CTV Campaign.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Sanderson is an active industry thought leader. He has contributed to various IAB Working Groups focused on enhancing industry standards and best practices, and he mentors emerging professionals through 212NYC and the Product Marketing Alliance, where he was a Founding 500 Member.

About Infillion

Infillion is the only global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City, and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

