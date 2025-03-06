INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: First-Ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo Highlights AI, Automation and Waste Reduction

Co-located with WestPack, the event explored strategies to drive business growth, cut waste and boost efficiencies in manufacturing and packaging.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, the first North American event to showcase the latest technologies and thought leadership advancing sustainable manufacturing processes successfully hosted over 2,000 attendees and 100+ exhibitors at the Anaheim Convention Center. As the only event of its kind, Sustainable Manufacturing Expo provided invaluable insight into innovative solutions, and fostered collaboration among professionals and innovators seeking to drive efficiency, reduce waste and optimize resources.

The show delivered an unparalleled experience by offering a robust educational program across five distinct stages, each designed to empower industry professionals with the latest insights and best practices in sustainable manufacturing. Beyond education, the event fostered an environment of collaboration through interactive features such as the Idea Exchange and Speed Networking sessions, which brought exhibitors and attendees together for dynamic discussions and breakthrough connections.

Andre Marino of Schneider Electric kicked off the event with his keynote presentation, "Industrial Sustainability: An Untapped Business Advantage," highlighting how AI and digital tools optimize materials flow, reduce waste and enhance factory capacity. Brian Ingold of HP's Personalization and 3D Printing Business opened Day 2 with his keynote on "Driving Sustainability Through Additive Manufacturing," showcasing how 3D printing and recyclable thermoplastics are reshaping manufacturing by reducing costs and enabling localized production. Rahul Garg of Siemens Digital Industries Software closed the show with "Manufacturing a Better Tomorrow," emphasizing how industrial AI, digital twin technology and circular economy principles transform waste into value and improve supply chain efficiency. A common theme across the sessions centered on the increasing reliance on data driven decision making, AI-driven automation and digital supply chains to drive sustainability in manufacturing.

"The launch of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo was a tremendous success, bringing together a highly engaged audience eager to learn and seek out solutions for a more responsible future. Attendees were engaged and enthusiastic with the possibility to integrate actionable strategies into their operations," Melissa Magestro, Vice President of Informa Markets Engineering and Founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "The event provided a strong foundation for future growth, reinforcing that sustainability is not only an industry priority but also a key driver of cost efficiency and business success."

The expo featured dedicated zones, each designed to showcase breakthrough advancements in sustainable manufacturing. 'Launchpad' put a spotlight on the innovations of tomorrow, including renewable energy advancements and smart materials; Startup Zone served as a hub for emerging businesses, offering a platform to showcase disruptive solutions; and 'Design Lab' delved into additive manufacturing, digital twin and AI driven production enhancements. All features illustrate how technology is shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing with efficiency at the core.

"Sustainability is an innovation driver for the manufacturing sector, catalyzed by digital transformation," says Iana Aranda, Managing Director, Sustainability, ASME exhibitor and sponsor for Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "ASME is committed to helping manufacturers realize the benefits through a prepared workforce, enabling policies, standards and certification activities in advanced manufacturing technology and energy efficiency."

Alongside Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, WestPack, celebrating over 50 years of excellence as the premier event for packaging solutions - successfully concluded with the launch of FuturePack Forum. Hosted in partnership with Packaging Digest , The Sustainable Packaging Coalition, One Step Closer and others, the forum brought together manufacturers and CPGs for candid discussions on the evolving landscape of sustainable packaging and EPR legislation. Experts like Karen Kayfetz of CalRecycle, and Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor of Packaging Digest, led these thought-provoking conversations. The afternoon concluded with facilitated roundtables, where attendees tackled real-world problems in real time. Meanwhile, on the show floor, The Pack Place Theater featured expert-led sessions on regulatory compliance, optimizing packaging automation and strategies to reduce environmental impact.

Additionally, the Executive Micro Summit, in partnership with Manufacturer's Alliance and Omdia , provided a unique forum where senior-level executives engaged in dialogue on Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Compliance in manufacturing, setting a transformative agenda for the future of the industry.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo and WestPack reinforced the significance of sustainability as it shapes the future of manufacturing. Integrating sustainable practices with emerging technologies supports business and environmental goals as well as a more resilient operation. SM Expo is committed to driving industry growth and offering resources to set standards for sustainable efforts in the manufacturing sector.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will return to Anaheim Convention Center in 2026, to stay up to date visit: www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com

