The "Poland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Poland was estimated to shrink in real terms by 5.7% in 2024, owing to rising construction costs, coupled with a weak residential construction activity, due to elevated housing prices and high interest rates.

According to the Statistics Poland (GUS), the average construction costs grew by 6.3% year on year (YoY) in the first 10 months of 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 10.3% in 2023. Meanwhile, the total number of dwellings completed declined by 10.5% YoY in the first 10 months of 2024, following an annual decline of 7.2% in 2023.

The construction industry, however, is expected to recover from 2025 onwards by recording an annual average growth rate of 3.6% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in the development of country's transport infrastructure, housing, manufacturing and renewable energy sectors. The transport infrastructure of the country will be supported by the implementation of 'National Road Construction Program 2030' that includes a target to build 8,000km of modern roads by 2030 across the country.

Additionally, the government is aiming to invest PLN80 billion ($18.3 billion) in to electrify 1,400km of railway lines by 2030 as part of the Polish 2030 National Railway Program. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's target to increase the share of renewable energy in the total electricity production from 27% in January 2024 to 56% by 2030, with an estimated investment of PLN792 billion ($181.4 billion).

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Poland. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Poland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69xd3a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306307768/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900