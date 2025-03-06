Safe Software: Official Agenda for The Peak of Data and AI is Now Live

Safe Software is excited to welcome internationally recognized keynote speakers, including award-winning leadership author, Mark Sanborn, to the stage

Surrey, BC, March 06, 2025for its upcoming user conference, The Peak of Data and AI 2025 (The Peak), which is taking place in Seattle, Washington from May 6-8, 2025.



This spring, The Peak of Data and AI invites speakers, partners, and customers from around the world to gather under one roof to share insights, unique use cases, and core challenges associated with data and AI innovation in our increasingly integrated world. Highlights from this year's agenda include:

FME Certification Exams: For the first time ever, The Peak is expanding opportunities for FME users to achieve their FME Certified Professional designations via on-site certification exams, hosted by Safe Software. Spaces are limited.

AI & Beyond: The data and AI integration possibilities are endless with FME. Learn from experts about how they are integrating AI into their enterprise operations, including sessions on Machine Learning, AI Agents and how to build them, and Digital Twins.

FME Master Classes: During these sessions, FME users and partners will share tips, tricks and best practices to help you get the most out of FME, plus walk attendees through Master Classes on specialized topics, ranging from DataBricks & FME, data governance, to integrating legacy data and more.

FME Out of the Box: Listen to customers and partners share their truly unique FME use cases and creative applications, from improving dart-throwing skills and streamlining medical intern placement to helping runners get to the London marathon's finish line.

GIS & Data Nexus: Geospatial data takes the spotlight in GIS & Data Nexus sessions, where GIS experts share insights and use cases for geospatial data in FME.

Public Sector 4.0: Hear from public service experts in emergency services, public works, and digital transformation departments at all levels of the public sector who use data and AI to efficiently serve their communities.

Smart Utilities & Energy: Learn how utility experts are advancing their technology, both in the field and in the office, to better protect their infrastructure and serve utility customers.

Basecamp: Between sessions, visit Basecamp to explore interactive and engaging learning opportunities, staffed by FME experts and program specialists ready to share knowledge, network, and provide demos on various topics. New this year, Basecamp will include a Technical Solutions and Sales Lounge, a Community Corner, an FME AR Area, sponsor lounges, and more.

Hackathon: Join the FME Hackathon to connect, collaborate, and create with fellow FME enthusiasts. Safe Software experts will be on hand to help attendees bring new project ideas to life, or remix some existing data using new FME technologies.

"The sessions that we've created for The Peak of Data and AI are designed to deliver real value to our guests and I am confident that attendees will leave feeling inspired and even more equipped to tackle their challenges with data," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "On top of what's on the official agenda, the Safe Software team is working on product and corporate announcements behind the scenes that we can't wait to unveil at the event."

To view the full agenda, including details on specific sessions and speakers, please visit: www.peakofdataintegration.com/agenda .

Registration for The Peak of Data and AI is open now, details on how to register are available at: www.peakofdataintegration.com .

About Safe Software:

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software:

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com .

Media Registration:

If you are interested in attending The Peak of Data Integration and AI 2025 as a media guest, please reach out for more information using the contact details below.