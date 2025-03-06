The release marks OnRobot's highest payload gripper to date, with intelligent control and seamless integration for palletizing and handling

OnRobot, a leading provider of hardware and software solutions for collaborative applications, today announced the release of its new VGP30 vacuum gripper. This powerful and robust 30 kg (66 lbs.) payload gripper is designed to excel at palletizing boxes and handling irregular shapes and porous surfaces, even those constructed from cost-saving, thinner cardboard. The VGP30 is ready for immediate deployment out of the box and includes all the hardware and software needed for all leading robot brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306844701/en/

OnRobot's new VGP30 gripper is a powerful 30 kg (66 lbs.) payload gripper designed to excel at palletizing boxes and handling irregular shapes and porous surfaces, even those constructed from cost-saving, thinner cardboard. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The VGP30 is engineered to maximize manufacturers' throughput and flexibility," says Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. "With its high payload capacity, intelligent vacuum control, and seamless integration, the VGP30 enables users to automate demanding palletizing tasks with ease, reduce energy costs, and achieve same-day installation."

Thomas Lorenscheit, CEO of OnRobot partner Lorenscheit Automatisierungstechnik, emphasizes the vacuum gripping of the VGP30: "It's incredibly strong, and as easy to use as any other OnRobot gripper," he says, adding how finding one reliable gripper for palletizing different types of cardboard boxes has always been a challenge. "The VGP30 stands out by delivering consistently high performance, whether we're handling premium or lower-grade cardboard."

Key features and benefits of the VGP30:

High Payload: Capable of handling up to 30 kg (66 lbs.).

Capable of handling up to 30 kg (66 lbs.). Immediate Deployment: Ready to use out of the box, including all necessary hardware and software for seamless integration with all leading robot brands.

Ready to use out of the box, including all necessary hardware and software for seamless integration with all leading robot brands. Intelligent Vacuum Control: Automatically adjusts to any box size or interlayer, optimizing air consumption and reducing energy costs.

Automatically adjusts to any box size or interlayer, optimizing air consumption and reducing energy costs. Multichannel Capability: Provides failsafe and flexible operations. The VGP30 has two channels that can be operated together or independently, convenient for handling small boxes.

Provides failsafe and flexible operations. The VGP30 has two channels that can be operated together or independently, convenient for handling small boxes. Seamless Integration with D:PLOY: The VGP30 seamlessly integrates with OnRobot's D:PLOY platform, the first automatic software development platform that enables the configuration of complete, off-the-shelf robotic systems for high-mix manufacturing applications.

Download images: Here

About OnRobot:

Founded in 2018, OnRobot's mission is to break down automation barriers and bring the benefits of robotic automation to manufacturers of all sizes. The company is the world's leading provider of hardware and software solutions for collaborative applications. All offerings are based on the same 'One System, Zero Complexity' platform, delivering a unified experience across all major robot brands. OnRobot's products and solutions are provided through more than 700 distribution and system integration partners and used in many different industries.

www.onrobot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306844701/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mette McCall, McCall Media

mette@mccallmedia.net

+1 251-278-9847