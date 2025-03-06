Stable Auto and EV Connect Announce Global Partnership for Adaptive Pricing Integration

AI-powered pricing adapts in real time to energy costs and demand, allowing operators to optimize revenue while maintaining fair and predictable rates for drivers.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Auto , a pioneer in pricing optimization for EV charging, today announced a strategic partnership with EV Connect , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions, to deliver AI-powered Adaptive Pricing capabilities via the EV Connect platform. The integration will give EV Connect customers new adaptive pricing tools to maximize utilization, boost net revenue, and build more profitable charging networks. As government funding for EV infrastructure faces uncertainty, EV Connect and Stable seek to provide their customers with stability, certainty, and confidence in their charging deployments.

"By teaming up with Stable Auto, we're giving our customers the tools to turn EV charging into a stronger, more sustainable revenue stream. At the end of the day, if it doesn't make money, it doesn't make sense," said Bassem Ammouri, COO of EV Connect. "Adaptive Pricing ensures that site operators stay profitable, even as energy costs and demand fluctuate, all while maintaining a seamless experience for drivers."

EV Connect customers are able to access Adaptive Pricing today directly with Stable, and in the coming months, this will roll out globally for use by EV Connect customers natively as an additional capability of the EV Connect platform. Importantly, sites will be able to set rates that adjust based on station usage, energy cost, and driver demand. This always-up-to-date approach balances driver satisfaction with the need for consistent, predictable returns on charging infrastructure investments.

"We're excited to partner with EV Connect to bring our AI-powered Adaptive Pricing platform to charging networks worldwide," said Rohan Puri, CEO of Stable Auto. "Public EV chargers need 15% utilization to be profitable-a threshold U.S. fast-charging networks surpassed in 2023 when usage hit 18%. Building on this momentum, we're empowering operators with transparent, data-driven tools that align pricing with true operating costs, ensuring the EV charging market thrives amid shifting regulations."

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that successfully delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.

EV Connect customers benefit from cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.

For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com

About Stable Auto

Stable Auto provides software that helps EV charging companies deploy and operate profitable charging infrastructure. The platform's AI-powered models use four years of utilization data from tens of thousands chargers to optimize charger placement, configuration, and price for vastly improved charging ROIs. Over $5B worth of infrastructure is being planned and operated with Stable, with customers seeing 20-40% net revenue improvements. More at www.stable.auto .

