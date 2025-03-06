Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. is Named Top-Rated Healthcare Staffing Firm

Great Recruiters named Travel Nurses, Inc. a top-rated healthcare staffing agency for the second half of 2024.

Travel Nurses, Inc. was just named a top-rated healthcare staffing agency by Great Recruiters for the second half of 2024. Of the 32 agencies listed, Travel Nurses, Inc. had the second highest average rating of 4.95 out of 5. The highest score was 4.96. The agency boasts 98 percent of their travelers highly recommend Travel Nurses, Inc. to colleagues.

In addition to this honor, 50 percent of the recruitment team at Travel Nurses, Inc. is certified on Great Recruiters. To earn this certification, recruiters must have at least 30 reviews on the Great Recruiters platform and maintain a 4.5-star rating. Travel Nurses, Inc. has experienced recruiters who enjoy what they do.

According to Great Recruiters, the rankings were determined by the following criteria:

Collecting real-time feedback from candidates, clients, and talent

Automating responses to feedback

Tracking and improving performance

Showcasing success stories to enhance reputation

"My first travel assignment was with Katie!" said one healthcare professional about their recruiter. "She gave me confidence and supported me the entire way through, always answering any questions I had as a first time traveler! I always feel my needs are understood when talking with Katie and she is very quick to respond! Best recruiter EVER!"

Chief Executive Officer Bryan Burnett said, "I'm proud of our team's dedication, which Great Recruiters recognized. Being named a top-rated healthcare agency highlights our commitment to exceptional service and support for our nurses and partners."

