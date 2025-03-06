Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 17:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. is Named Top-Rated Healthcare Staffing Firm

Finanznachrichten News

Great Recruiters named Travel Nurses, Inc. a top-rated healthcare staffing agency for the second half of 2024.

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. was just named a top-rated healthcare staffing agency by Great Recruiters for the second half of 2024. Of the 32 agencies listed, Travel Nurses, Inc. had the second highest average rating of 4.95 out of 5. The highest score was 4.96. The agency boasts 98 percent of their travelers highly recommend Travel Nurses, Inc. to colleagues.

Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc.
Logo

In addition to this honor, 50 percent of the recruitment team at Travel Nurses, Inc. is certified on Great Recruiters. To earn this certification, recruiters must have at least 30 reviews on the Great Recruiters platform and maintain a 4.5-star rating. Travel Nurses, Inc. has experienced recruiters who enjoy what they do.

According to Great Recruiters, the rankings were determined by the following criteria:

  • Collecting real-time feedback from candidates, clients, and talent

  • Automating responses to feedback

  • Tracking and improving performance

  • Showcasing success stories to enhance reputation

"My first travel assignment was with Katie!" said one healthcare professional about their recruiter. "She gave me confidence and supported me the entire way through, always answering any questions I had as a first time traveler! I always feel my needs are understood when talking with Katie and she is very quick to respond! Best recruiter EVER!"

Chief Executive Officer Bryan Burnett said, "I'm proud of our team's dedication, which Great Recruiters recognized. Being named a top-rated healthcare agency highlights our commitment to exceptional service and support for our nurses and partners."

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.