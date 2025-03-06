Foundation Software: Payroll4Construction Simplifies Certified Payroll as Michigan Reinstates Its Prevailing Wage Act

Payroll4Construction - a Foundation Software company and the leading provider of construction-specific payroll services - is here to help Michigan contractors navigate the newly reinstated Michigan Prevailing Wage Act.

This "Little Davis-Bacon" law requires contractors and subcontractors to pay prevailing wages and submit weekly certified payroll reports on state-funded projects. This includes a variety of localized jobs including the construction of schools and neighborhood transportation hubs.

With the return of state-based prevailing wage requirements, construction companies across Michigan are seeking reliable solutions to help manage certified payroll compliance. Because, as Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode emphasized, Davis-Bacon regulations can be complicated.

"This is a major shift for Michigan contractors," said Ode. "They have to now reassess their payroll processes and address how they're going to handle fringes and reporting - it can be a headache. But that's exactly why we offer such expert services at Payroll4Construction: we'll lighten their load by doing it all for them."

Payroll4Construction has been the #1 payroll provider for contractors for nearly 20 years and manages all Davis-Bacon regulations with:

Automated prevailing wage calculations

Free certified payroll reporting in print or electronic formats

Fringe tracking

Unlimited in-house support

The Michigan Prevailing Wage Act is now in effect. Construction companies interested in learning more about federal and state reporting expectations can read more here.

