Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced the release of the VAR-SOM-AM62P. This cost-optimized SoM delivers robust performance for advanced multimedia applications and offers a rich set of connectivity options to meet the demands of industrial markets.

Powered by the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px SoC, the VAR-SOM-AM62P integrates a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex®-A53 processor with an 800MHz Cortex-R5F real-time co-processor. An enhanced version of the VAR-SOM-AM62, the VAR-SOM-AM62P delivers improved video acceleration, multi-screen support, higher bandwidth, and an upgraded 3D GPU.

The VAR-SOM-AM62P operates within a -40°C to 85°C temperature range, making it suitable for a range of industrial applications. In addition, the SoM also offers extensive connectivity options, including certified Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n) with 802.15.4 and Bluetooth/BLE 5.4, dual Gigabit Ethernet, 4x CAN-FD, audio, camera input, and dual USB support.

As a member of the Variscite VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family, the SoM enables seamless scalability across a wide range of platforms, from entry-level to high performance modules. The Pin2Pin family ensures extended longevity while reducing development time, costs, and risks.

"The launch of Variscite's new System on Module, powered by TI's AM62P SoC, enhances our VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family with a cost-optimized solution featuring advanced multimedia capabilities and ensures seamless scalability with our AM62-based SoM," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales for Variscite.

Variscite will present a live demo of the VAR-SOM-AM62P at Embedded World 2025, March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. Visit Variscite at booth 4A-342 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a global leader in System-on-Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

