Yum! Brands: Danone, Mars and Pizza Hut Use These Best Practices To Reduce Dairy Emissions That Include Cow Burps

New approaches for feed production and managing cows' diets are a crucial first step for reducing methane and nitrous oxide.

By Heather Clancy

Originally published by Trellis

Pizza Hut, the world's second biggest pizza restaurant chain, already buys 60 percent of the milk for its cheese in the U.S. through a farmer cooperative dedicated to cutting emissions by 30 percent by 2030. That change in sourcing helped Pizza Hut cut dairy emissions 10 percent between 2022 and 2023, and it is preparing to go deeper in 2025.

The refrain is similar for French yogurt-maker Danone, which has committed to cutting emissions from its fresh milk supply by 30 percent by 2030. The company works directly with 58,000 farmers, many of them small. Most of the company's milk is sourced within 125 miles of its factories.

Farmer pouring raw milk into container with milking machine on dairy farm. Source: Shutterstock/Yanawut S. Image courtesy of Trellis

